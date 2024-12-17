Several Gators Included In Updated MLB Prospect Rankings
Florida Gators baseball represents a sizable portion of Baseball America’s updated prospect rankings.
The rankings feature eight former Gators, some having been drafted as recently as 2024, while others have spent multiple years with their respective organizations.
Last season, Florida had the second-most MLB players at any college or university (8). Historically, the Gators also have the eighth-most first-round draft picks of all time (14).
Hunter Barco (Pittsburgh Pirates, No. 15 Prospect)
Since being drafted 44th overall in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft, Barco has pitched in 27 games, posting a 3.31 ERA while striking out 111 batters.
Barco currently plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A affiliate, the Altoona Curve. Last season, he finished with a 4-2 record with a 3.27 ERA and 83 strikeouts.
The Jacksonville native spent three seasons as a Gator, finishing with a 17-5 record with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 189 batters. Throughout his time at Florida, Barco was recognized as a Freshman All-American and was even ranked as the No.1 pitcher in college baseball.
Hurston Waldrep (Atlanta Braves, No. 3 Prospect)
Waldrep spent the 2023 season at Florida after playing two seasons at Southern Miss. The Cairo, Ga. native was the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft.
Although he has spent the bulk of his time in the minors since getting drafted, Waldrep appeared in two games for the Atlanta Braves in 2024. In those two games, Waldrep struck allowed 13 earned runs over seven innings (16.71 ERA) and struck out only three batters.
Through two seasons in the minors, Waldrep has a 3.01 ERA with 127 strikeouts in 27 apprearances.
As a Gator, Waldrep is the program's all-time career record holder in K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings). In his lone season as a Gator, he struck out the second-most batters in a single season in program history (156), missing the record by just one strikeout. In 2023, he finished with a 10-3 record and a 4.16 ERA
Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals, No. 1 Team Prospect, No. 48 In MLB)
Caglianone’s minor league career has been relatively short compared to other players on this list. He was drafted in 2024, and has only played 29 games with the Quad City Bandits of the High-A Midwest League.
Through his time in the minors, the Tampa native has a .241 batting average with two home runs and 14 RBI’s. This fall, Caglianone played with the Surprise Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League. With the Saguaros, he has hit for a .236 average with 5 home runs and 21 RBI’s
During his time at Florida, Caglianone cemented his status as one the best players in the history of the program. As a Gator, Caglianone set the career home run record (75), career slugging percentage record (.760) and tied the program's all-time longest hitting streak (30 games).
In 2024, he was recognized as the John Olerud two-way player of the year and was an All-SEC first team selection. Although Caglianone struck out 170 batters during his time at Florida, he has not been used as a pitcher at the minor league level.
Jud Fabian (Baltimore Orioles, No. 9 Prospect)
Since being drafted 67th overall in the 2022 MLB draft, Fabian has a batting average of .228 and OPS of .767 through two seasons in the minors. In 982 at-bats, he has hit 47 home runs and 155 RBI’s
Fabian currently plays for the Baltimore Orioles Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides. Last season, he finished with a .215 batting average while hitting 20 home runs and 65 RBI’s.
Through four seasons at Florida, Fabian finished with 56 home runs 140 RBIs and 24 stolen bases over 695 career at-bats. In 2021, Fabian was a First-Team All-SEC selection and an All-SEC Defensive team selection.
Brandon Neely (Boston Red Sox, No. 26 Prospect)
Neely has yet to play in the minor league since being drafted 86th overall in the third round of the 2024 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox.
On Dec. 12, Neely was assigned to the FCL Red Sox.
Through three seasons at Florida, Neely struck out 254 batters while finishing with a 4.24 ERA. He finished his career sixth all-time in program history in saves with 19.
Christian Scott (New York Mets, No. 3 Prospect)
Since being drafted 142nd overall in the 2021 MLB draft, Scott has struck out 240 batters and amassed a 3.21 ERA during his time in the minor leagues.
Scott finished the season in the MLB with the Mets after spending most of the 2024 season with New York’s Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets. Since being called up, Scott has played in nine games while finishing with a 4.56 ERA and striking out nine batters.
Through two seasons at Florida, Scott finished with a 3.72 ERA, 111 strikeouts and a 12-5 career record.
Brandon Sproat (New York Mets, No. 2 Team Prospect, No. 61 In MLB)
After being the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft, former Gator pitcher Brandon Sproat has impressed in his limited minor league action.
Last season, Sproat saw action in 24 games, finishing with a 7-4 record with a 3.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts.
Through four seasons at Florida, Sproat posted a 19-8 record, a 4.27 ERA while finishing with 242 strikeouts. In 2023, Sproat was an All-SEC second-team selection and was named the SEC pitcher of the week on two separate occasions (March 20, May 1).
Sterlin Thompson (Colorado Rockies, No. 7 Prospect)
Thompson was selected with the 31st overall pick of the draft in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft, after spending two seasons at the University of Florida.
Through three seasons at the minor league level, Thompson has a .270 career batting average with 29 home runs and 123 RBIs. The Ocala native spent the 2024 season with the Hartford Yard Goats, the Rockies Double-A affiliate. Last season, Thompson finished with a .245 batting average while hitting 13 home runs and 57 RBIs.
While at Florida, Thompson posted a .332 career batting average while hitting 16 home runs and 78 RBIs through his two seasons as a Gator. In 2021, Thompson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and the SEC All-Tournament team.