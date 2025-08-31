Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
The Atlanta Braves have lost three games in a row heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, who have a massive lead in the NL East division standings.
Philly is looking to complete the sweep of the Braves after winning back-to-back one-run games (Philly did score 19 runs in Game 1 of this four-game set) on Friday and Saturday.
Hurston Waldrep will aim to be the stopper for the Braves, as he’s led them to a 5-0 record in his outings this season. Philadelphia will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo, who has a 4.23 ERA overall, but a much worse ERA (4.92) at home.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Sunday Night Baseball clash.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-157)
- Phillies -1.5 (+129)
Moneyline
- Braves: +138
- Phillies: -168
Total
- 9 (Over -101/Under -121)
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.23 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Braves record: 61-75
- Phillies record: 79-57
Braves vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jesus Luzardo 2+ Walks (-160)
Atlanta is third in MLB this season in walks drawn, and I think bettors are getting a pretty sold price on Luzardo to allow two or more walks on Sunday.
The lefty has walked 51 batters in 149.0 innings this season, and he’s allowed multiple walks in 16 of his 27 outings. Against the Braves, Luzardo walked one batter on April 10 and three on June 28.
He’s walked at least three batters in two of his last three starts, so I don’t mind fading him at this number on Sunday night.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Could we see an upset on Sunday night? I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing Atlanta in this series finale:
The Atlanta Braves are in danger of being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, and they’re set as underdogs on Sunday night in Game 4 of this four-game set.
The Phillies are in control in the NL East, sitting six games ahead of the New York Mets ahead of the final month of regular season action.
However, I think they could be on upset alert on Sunday night.
Lefty Jesus Luzardo (4.23 ERA) is on the mound for Philadelphia, and he’s really struggled at home this season, posting a 4.92 ERA and a .260 batting average against in 13 starts. For comparison, his road ERA is just 3.59.
As for the Braves, they're starting righty Hurston Waldrep (0.90 ERA), who has led the team to 5-0 record in five starts this season, allowing one or fewer earned runs in every single outing.
The 23-year-old could have the advantage in this matchup, especially since the Phillies have lost both of Luzardo’s starts against Atlanta in 2025.
I think the Braves are worth a look as dogs with Waldrep looking to continue a strong August.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (+138 at DraftKings)
