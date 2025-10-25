Gators OF Injured During Scrimmage, Per Report
Florida Gators impact transfer Jaden Bastian injured his leg on the first base bag during Saturday's team scrimmage, bringing practice to a halt as the new Gator was transferred to Shands hospital, likely to need surgery according to Gator Online’s Hunter DeLauder.
Bastian had started his time with the Gators hot, standing out during their offseason scrimmages going 5-for-8 with a home run in his first three appearances, according to Gator Diamond Pod on x.
He was injured attempting to beat out a double play, seemingly stepping in between the two bags implemented to avoid collusions.
Florida players and coaches were visibly shaken up after the injury, gathering around their teammate before huddling in prayer once he left in an ambulance.
Baseball America’s 25th ranked transfer, the former Jacksonville center fielder was a big addition to Florida’s roster and expected to be a major piece for the Gators lineup. As a true sophomore with the Dolphins, he had a .302 batting average, smashing 11 home runs and stealing 36 bases.
Just a season ago, Florida saw another prized transfer outfielder, Kyle Jones, miss almost the whole season with a shoulder-injury. Though Jones looks ready to return to play this winter, the Gators' injury luck continues to be poor, now likely losing Bastian for some time. At the moment, the injury appears to be a compound fracture to his right leg according to DeLauder, though an official report will likely come in the near future.
The Gators are currently without head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, who is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, with associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman taking over as the interim in his place. Florida will scrimmage Jacksonville on Oct. 31 for a exhibition before hosting Georgia Southern for its final fall exhibition on Nov. 9.