Gators Reach Another Low in Series-Opening Loss to Vanderbilt
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Conference-play woes continued for the Florida Gators on Friday night in its series opener against No. 23 Vanderbilt with a 6-0 loss to the Commodores.
Not only did the loss move Florida to 1-9 to start SEC play, but it also marked the first time Florida has been shut out at home and the first time the Gators have been shut out multiple times in the same season since 2022.
Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan did not mince words in his postgame press conference following another poor outing from his pitching staff, which walked 10 batters, and an equally as poor performance from the Gator bats, which failed to put a single run on the board despite seven hits.
"I'm upset about it. I've been upset about it," he said. "Worked extremely hard this week to try to get things turned around, especially with our pitching staff... Trying everything, but this is about as dissapointing game as I can remember."
In his second game back from injury, Liam Peterson pitched 5.1 innings with six strikeouts, but the sophomore struggled to find true dominance with five hits, a season-high five walks and three earned runs allowed, marking his third-straight appearance with at least five hits and three earned runs allowed.
"I though Liam's start was pretty good," O'Sullivan said. "But, once again, the 10 walks. Never seen anything quite like this. We have to have some urgency."
While the start, even if not his best, kept Florida alive, the relief pitching failed to find any true momentum.
Lefty Jacob Gomberg was pulled after a four-pitch walk against his only batter faced, Jake Clemente walked three batters in 1.2 innings and Christian Rodriguez allowed two earned runs in only 0.1 inning.
Freshman Jackson Barberi found individual momentum with four strikeouts and no earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched, but by the time he took the mound in the eighth inning, Vanderbilt had built a 6-0 lead.
The Commodores plated one in the third inning with a triple from RJ Austin, two in the fifth inning with a double from Austin and a base hit from Riley Nelson and three in the eighth inning off a base hit from Mike Mancini and a two-run single from Nelson.
"We walked the eight and nine-hole hitters four times tonight, and I think twice to leadoff an inning," O'Sullivan said. "We, once again, walk two guys in the eighth, let the three runs, just was not good."
Meanwhile, Florida's bats failed to record an extra-base hit for the second time this season in the loss and only moved one runner safely to third base despite multi-hit outings from Colby Shelton and Luke Heyman.
Next Up
The Gators (20-12, 1-9 SEC) and the Commodores (22-8, 5-5 SEC) will meet on Saturday for Game Two of the series at Condron Ballpark beginning at 1 p.m. Freshman Aidan King will start on the mound for Florida. Streaming coverage can be found on SEC Network+.