Gators Take Series Against Miami In Front of Record-Breaking Crowd
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In front of a record-breaking crowd of 9,303, No. 8 Florida Gators baseball team on Saturday took the series against Miami, weathering a late comeback from the Hurricanes and winning 6-3.
With this win, the Gators (11-0) now lead the all-time series against the Hurricanes 136-135-1 and now match their second-longest winning streak to begin a season in program history.
Catcher Luke Heyman played the hero for the Gators, finishing 2-for-4 on Saturday two two-run home runs and four RBIs. His first came in the sixth inning, capping off a three-run frame, and his second helped the Gators take a four-run lead going into the final frame.
Southpaw Pierce Coppola got the start on Saturday, getting the first three Hurricane hitters out in just 10 pitches. And on the final pitch, second baseman Cade Kurland made a fantastic play, diving to his left to stop the ball and making the throw to first in time for the out.
However, it came at a cost as he needed to be helped off the field with someone holding his arm in place. He had to be taken out of the game and was replaced by Justin Nadeau, who started in center field in this one. Kurland was later seen in the dugout with a sling, and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Kurland's shoulder was popped back into place.
Unfortunately for the Gators, the injury concerns didn’t stop there.
After mowing down the Hurricanes through the first eight batters, O’Sullivan and a trainer used a mound visit to check on Coppola, which ultimately led to his removal. His final line against the Hurricanes was 2.2 innings pitched, three strikeouts, two walks and 40 total pitches (22 strikes).
O'Sullivan did not have an update on Coppola in the postgame, but said he just didn't look right.
Standing in for Coppola would be freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King. King began his time on the rubber great as he struck out the first batter he saw to end the third, stranding a runner in scoring position.
Gators third baseman Bobby Boser began the afternoon's scoring in the fourth inning after launching his fifth home run of the season. This put the Gators in front 1-0. Florida had a chance for more after loading the bases in the fourth, but a flyout to left from Heyman ended the inning.
A couple of innings later, the Gators were able to extend their advantage heavily.
The scoring started with Landon Stripling doubling down the third base line to bring outfield Ashton Wilson home and take a 2-0 lead. And just a couple of batters later, Heyman skied a ball to left field and over the fence for a two-run shot. By the end of the sixth, the Gators led 4-0.
After grabbing this lead, O’Sullivan went to his bullpen for the second time on Saturday, opting for lefty Frank Menendez. King threw 3.1 innings against the Hurricanes, striking out three and walking one before giving way to Menendez in the seventh. The lefty finished off the seventh with a zero before giving way to right-hander Luke McNeillie in the eighth.
It was a rough beginning for McNeillie.
He faced off against Miami’s Daniel Cuvet to start and left one over the plate for the righty, who made sure to capitalize off it by smashing over the right-field wall and into the Gators bullpen for a two-run homer. He would only last one more batter before being taken out for righty Alex Philpott. Philpott helped close out the inning and keep the Gators lead at two going into the bottom half of the eighth.
In the bottom half, the Gators were able to recapture their four-run lead thanks to Heyman, who nabbed his second two-run homer of the day.
Following this, Philpott returned to the mound for the ninth. He did give up one run in the inning, but closed the game out to win 6-3 over the visitors and take the series.
Up Next
The series will round out on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Game Three and will be streamed via ESPN+. The Gators will go for its third sweep to start the season as Jake Clemente will take the mound.