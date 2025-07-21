Three Gators Sign Pro Contracts
Over the past three days, two current Florida Gators and one Gator signee put pen to paper for their first professional contracts in the MLB. Shortstop signee Jordan Yost, catcher Luke Heyman and right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente each signed with their respective teams that drafted them.
Yost was the first to do so last Friday. The Detroit Tigers selected Yost in the first round with pick No. 24 and signed him for $3.25 million, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis on X. This number was slightly below slot value, which was $3,726,300.
His landing spot was much higher than where he was ranked pre-draft. Yost was tabbed as the No. 50 overall prospect in this class by MLB.com in their top 250 draft prospects.
However, it is not too surprising to see him go this high. His maturity physically and improved numbers at the plate in his senior year led to a late rise going into the draft, according to his scouting report on MLB.com.
Meanwhile, Heyman and the Seattle Mariners came to an agreement on Friday as well. Florida’s starting catcher the last two seasons signed for $230,000, which was more than slot value for the 14th-round pick, according to Callis on X.
Losing the junior will be tough for the Gators as he was a leader in the clubhouse and a steady guy behind the plate. Additionally, he was in the middle of one of his best collegiate seasons in 2025 before going down with an injury. He finished the year hitting .301 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. Heyman also significantly cut down on strikeouts last season, striking out just 38 times compared to 74 the year prior.
The last of three to sign their first professional contract was Clemente, who signed with the Miami Marlins Sunday night. Seattle paid a little extra for Clemente, signing him for $500,000,
according to Callis. The slot value for the 198th pick was $309,400.
With Clemente eligible to return to Florida for one season, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Marlins would offer the Gators closer above the slot value, especially considering his performance last season.
Last season, had his best year in an orange and blue uniform in 2025, going 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 25 walks across 21 appearances (54 2/3 innings).
Clemente began the year as one of the three weekend starters for the Gators. However, as the season progressed, it was noticeable that he was much more suited to the closer role. His fastball ran up to 99 at times and mixed in a mid-80s slider well to keep batters off balanced.
These are just the first three signings announced. Catcher/first baseman Brody Donay (Rays), left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola (Cubs), infielder Bobby Boser (Athletics) and right-handed pitcher signee Aaron Watson (Reds) all still have yet to come to an agreement with the team that drafted them.