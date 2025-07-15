Gators' Heyman Selected in 2025 MLB Draft, Will Sign with Mariners, per Report
With the No. 422 pick of the 2025 MLB Draft (14th round), Florida Gators catcher Luke Heyman on Monday night was selected by the Seattle Mariners.
According to the podcast, Gator Diamond Pod, Heyman will sign with the organization, ending his career with the Gators. Heyman, who has a year of eligibility remaining, has yet to publically announce his decision.
Last season, Heyman finished his junior year with a .301 batting average while hitting 13 homers and driving in 44 RBI’s. He’s also established himself as one of the top defensive catchers in college baseball, boasting a .998 fielding percentage while throwing out 11 runners (third-most in SEC). At the end of the season, he was a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, given to the top catcher in college baseball.
While reportedly losing Heyman is a tough blow, the Gators have several options to replace him after landing three transfer portal commitments at catcher in recent weeks. Division II standout Cole Stanford committed to Florida earlier in the month, while the Gators have also secured pledges from JUCO catcher AJ Malzone and TCU catcher/first baseman Karson Bowen.
Florida's primary designated hitter, Brody Donay, also plays catcher and filled in for Heyman after his season was cut short in May due to an injury against Alabama. Donay was also selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, taken No. 507 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Heyman’s best season at the plate as a Gator came during his true freshman year, when he made the SEC All-Freshman Team after hitting a career-high .314 while hitting 12 home runs and driving in 39 RBIs.
Besides Heyman and Donay, Gators Colby Shelton (No. 166, White Sox), Jake Clemente (No. 198, Marlins), Pierce Coppola (No. 211, Cubs) and Bobby Boser (No. 320, Athletics) were all selected.
Florida also saw two commits selected in shortstop Jordan Yost, who was taken No. 24 overall by the Tigers, and right-handed pitcher Aaron Watson, who was taken No. 51 overall by the Reds.