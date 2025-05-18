Gators Take Series Over Tide
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have potentially put themselves in a position for hosting duties for the NCAA Regionals after taking two out of three games at Condron Ballpark against Alabama to end the regular season.
The series win, Florida's sixth-straight series victory, was clinched by a 9-3 win on Saturday after the Gators opened the series with a 7-6 win on Saturday. Florida finishes the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in SEC play, marking a strong finish after a 1-11 start in league play.
"I told the team at the end, you probably need to take some time and reflect on the fact of what just happened," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "To be 1-11 and end up at 15 wins in the league, no one's ever done that since the league expanded in '92, but obviously our job is not finished."
The Gators turn its attention to the postseason with the SEC Tournament, which starts on Tuesday in Hoover (Ala.). Florida is the No. 10 seed after its series win over the Crimson Tide and will face No. 15 South Carolina on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Game One (Thurs.): Florida 7, Alabama 6
Trailing 5-0 after the third inning, the Gators used heroics in the middle innings to clinch its largest comeback win in three seasons.
Ty Evans smacked an RBI double in the fifth, one of three runs scored in the frame, to cut the deficit to one run before Brody Donay hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to take the lead. On the mound, Luke McNeillie shined in relief with four strikeouts and only one hit in two innings pitched to earn the win.
“I don't know if I've, we've had some great wins here, but you know how gutsy of a win this was for our team because we easily could have folded the tent,” head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “I'm awfully proud of the team the way they battled, like I said, they could have easily just thrown in the towel, right? But they continued to persevere through it.”
However, Florida's victory didn't come without a loss as the Gators lost catcher Luke Heyman for the season after the junior suffered a fractured forearm after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Florida also saw infielder Justin Nadeau depart from the game with a finger injury, although he isn't expected to miss significant time.
Game Two (Fri.): Alabama 9, Florida 6
While lefty Pierce Coppola dominated early with 10 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings and the Gators held a 2-0 lead after the second inning, Alabama surged back to take a 7-2 lead after a five-run fifth inning. Two more in the ninth gave the Crimson Tide a 9-2 lead heading into the final frame for Florida.
"The whole goal is that we could get him to a point where we get five innings out of him out of a start," O'Sullivan said of Coppola's start, his third appearance since returning from injury. "I think that's great, obviously going to help us moving forward."
The Gators did make a slight comeback, thanks in large part to a two-run double from Bobby Boser, but it wasn't enough as the Crimson Tide got the win.
Game Three (Sat.): Florida 9, Alabama 3
The Gators struck early as freshman Aidan King struck out his first two batters faced while Boser and Donay each hit a home run in the first inning to give Florida a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Florida would continue to pour on the runs.
Evans smacked a home run in the third, Landon Stripling plated one with a single in the fourth and the Gators scored five runs in the fifth with two runs plated off a single from Boser.
Meanwhile, King was simply dominant in the regular season finale with eight strikeouts and only one earned run despite six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
"Truly remarkable, honestly, to keep his composure like that," O'Sullivan said of King. "He's shown time and time again that he's beyond his years with his maturity."