Gators Baseball HC Kevin O'Sullivan Returns from Leave of Absence

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan has returned to the program from his nearly two-month-long leave of absence, according to a report from Baseball America's Jacob Rudner.

O'Sullivan, who has been away from the program due to undisclosed personal matters since Oct. 22, could have his return announced by the university as soon as Wednesday, Rudner reported.

"I appreciate the support of the University and athletic department," O'Sullivan said at the time of his departure. "I have some personal and family issues that need my full attention at this time."

Florida has been without a full-time head coach since, first turning to assistant Chuck Jeroloman as the interim and then newcomer Tommy Slater after Jeroloman's departure to Tennessee.

"He's awesome. He's got a professional approach," pitcher Luke McNeillie said of Slater after the exhibition against Georgia Southern. "Today, he just sat back and wanted to watch us play because he hasn't really been here for too long, but he's been awesome. He's been a great help so far."

The reason for O'Sullivan's absence has not been disclosed, but the longtime head coach was recently named as a subject in a state Department of Children and Families' investigation into allegations of verbal abuse made by his daughter.

However, O'Sullivan was later cleared of any wrongdoing, according to a six-page report made by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office. The incident was also not the reason for O'Sullivan's absence, according to the Gainesville Sun's Andrew Abadie.

"Coach O'Sullivan has our full support as he takes the time he needs to focus on personal matters," UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said at the time of O'Sullivan's announcement that he was stepping away briefly. "We appreciate his openness in communicating this decision, and respect his need for privacy."

Florida opens the 2026 season with a three-game series from Feb. 13-15 against UAB. O'Sullivan will be suspended for that series as a result of last season's outbursts at the Conway Regional, for which he has since apologized.

"The suspension announced today reinforces Florida Athletics' commitment to our standards, with Coach O'Sullivan accepting full responsibility for his behavior," Stricklin said in a statement. "Sully has vowed to learn from the experience and serve as a better leader moving forward."

O'Sullivan will officially start his 19th season as the Gators' head coach on Feb. 17 at Stetson.

