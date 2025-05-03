Grand Gators Get Big Wins as Softball Topples No. 1 Oklahoma, Baseball Defeats South Carolina
Both the Florida Gators' baseball and softball programs entered the weekend with important series as the baseball team travelled to South Carolina for a must-win series and softball hosted No. 1 Oklahoma in need of a season-defining win.
While each series is far from over, both programs on Friday got big wins and did so in grand fashion.
Softball freshman Taylor Shumaker, one of NCAA's brightest young stars, and baseball veteran Ty Evans each smacked a grand slam as UF softball upset the top-ranked Sooners, 9-4, in Game Two of its series and UF baseball downed the Gamecocks, 9-5, in a rain-delayed Game One.
Both grand slams can be viewed below.
Shumaker's grand slam, the first of her young career, marked her 17th home run of the year and was one of four Gator home runs as Florida defeated a top-ranked team for the first time since 2013 and the first time at home since 2007.
Meanwhile, Evans' grand slam was his second home run in as many appearances, which accounts for his total on the season. The Gators' win, which came after a two-hour weather delay in the middle of the first inning, marked the team's eighth conference win in its last ten SEC games after a brutal 1-11 start in league play.
Florida softball will look to clinch the series against Oklahoma on Saturday at 5 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN, while baseball will look to clinch its series in back-to-back games at 4 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.