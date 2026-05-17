A Look at Hayden Yost's Career Game in Gators Sweep-Clinching Win vs LSU

While not known for his power, Florida Gators outfielder Hayden Yost made sure he left his mark on the ball on Saturday, launching a career-high three homers against the LSU Tigers in the series finale.

The Hayden Yost Game™ pic.twitter.com/0Ely0VwrB5 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 17, 2026

"I couldn't be happier for him. He had three home runs right, and Cade had two, so when you can get that type of production from your eight- and nine-hole hitters, obviously, that thing we talked about all along is we've got some length in the lineup. Really pleased with how we swung the bat today,” he said.

His three home runs in one game make him the first Gator to do so since Bobby Boser on April 15, 2025, against Stetson. It is also Yost’s third multi-homer game this season.

O’Sullivan turned to Yost against the Tigers in the series opener after starting center fielder Kyle Jones was removed from the game in the first inning. His decision to go to Yost was a smart one, too. The junior finished the series 4-for-9 with three homers and seven RBIs. Additionally, Yost recorded an RBI in all three games.

Nearly all of his damage came in the series finale, though. Yost went 4-for-5 at the plate on Saturday, with three homers, five RBIs and four runs against the Tigers.

The timing of his home runs was important as well. His first came in the sixth inning, which is the inning after the Tigers tied the game at four apiece. He worked the count in his favor, 2-1, before torching a ball over the right field wall to reclaim a two-run lead.

HEY TOASTY YOSTY 🍞♨️



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Zw99Ne5NRL — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

Yost’s second long ball came in his next at-bat in the eighth. Following Cade Kurland's solo shot, Yost walked into the batter’s box. Despite falling behind in the count, LSU’s pitcher left the ball over the heart of the plate and Yost took full advantage, sending it to a similar spot as his first one to add an insurance run.

Yost makes it BACK-TO-BACK! 🫡



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/bABndBRrS1 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

The last of the three is what sealed the deal for his team, though. LSU fought back to make it a 9-8 game going into the ninth, with Florida still in the lead. However, thanks to Yost, the Gators had enough separation to close it out.

Part of a six-run inning, Yost’s home run supplied two of the first three runs in the inning. In a full count situation, Yost blistered a fastball to right field, pushing the Gators' lead to four.

THREE-HOMER GAME FOR YOSTY! 🤯



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/bhYjNkdAz0 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 16, 2026

With Jones’ health up in the air each game, Yost’s surge at the plate has been a welcome addition to the lineup. He is now hitting .247 this season, with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 35 games.