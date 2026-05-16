The Florida Gators strengthened their resume this weekend after sweeping the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium. With this win, the Gators finish the regular season 37-18 overall and 18-12 in the SEC.

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' sweep in Baton Rouge.

Offense Lights Up the Scoreboard

Florida had one of its best weekends of the season, and a big reason is the production it got throughout the lineup.

In the first game on Thursday, the offense tallied 11 runs on eight hits and 13 walks. Six Gators have at least one hit, and everyone but one player scored at least one run. Moreover, Florida jumped all over LSU in the first inning, scoring six runs to take full control.

"Scoring six in the first, that doesn't happen very often," Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "But obviously, getting off to that start was probably the difference in the ballgame."

Then, Florida recorded another 11 runs in Game Two en route to a run-rule victory and added 15 more in the series finale.

It also helps that the bottom half of the order provided a punch. Outside of the usual suspects, second baseman Cade Kurland, first baseman Landon Stripling and outfielder Hayden Yost combined to go 14-for-32 (.438) at the plate, with six homers, 13 RBIs and eight walks.

Liam Peterson Shoves to Secure Series Win

Starter Liam Peterson pitched his best game of the season on Friday. He threw seven innings against the Tigers, striking out 11 batters while allowing only one earned run and one walk.

"That's the best he's pitched all year long. I'm really proud of the way he pitched tonight," O'Sullivan said. "Eleven strikeouts, only one walk. He was in command the whole night with all of his pitches."

He commanded all his pitches well, which helped keep all batters on their toes and consistently guessing at what he was throwing. Additionally, it was the fourth time this season he eclipsed double-digit strikeouts in 14 appearances.

The Gators will need this performance from Peterson moving forward if they are going to reach Omaha.

Bullpen Disappoints

Despite taking the series, it was not all sunshine and rainbows, as the arms from the bullpen were underwhelming against the Tigers.

O'Sullivan was forced to use more arms than preferred on Thursday, calling upon five different arms behind ace Aidan King. Those five pitchers allowed four runs, gave up four hits and walked two.

Florida lucked out on Friday, not having to go to the pen with Peterson going to the distance.

The poor outings from the pen continued on Saturday, though. Right-handed pitcher Rickey Reeth got the first call, but lasted two batters after giving up back-to-back hits that tied the game at 4-4.

Righties Caden McDonald and Cooper Walls made things nervy late, too. Despite pushing the lead to five runs heading into the bottom half of the eighth, the duo combined to surrender four runs in the frame that cut their advantage to just one.

Walls also gave up a three-run homer in the ninth, giving a small amount of life to the hosts. Luckily for Florida, he did just enough to close out the game 15-11.