How Patriots QB Drake Maye is Tied to the Florida Gators Ahead of Super Bowl

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has the chance to cement himself in sports lore on Sunday as he faces the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. He also has the chance to cement himself in family lore, as a win would make him the third member of his family to win a championship in their respective sports, including one brother who won a title with the Florida Gators.

Cole Maye was a freshman pitcher on the Gators' 2017 baseball team that won the program's first and only College World Series title. That season, he appeared in five games, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched.

He did not appear in a game the following season, earning a redshirt, and subsequently left the team. Since then, he has been a consistent attendee at Patriots' games, supporting his younger brother.

I took this photo when I visited with the Maye family in the NC mountains in the summer of 2017.

Drake's 3 older brothers are towering over him in background. Drake, in front, was still 14 years old here.

Now, 8+ years later, he starts the AFC championship game for New England. pic.twitter.com/h3ZQYKg4xs — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) January 25, 2026

In addition to Cole Maye's title with the Gators, Drake Maye's other older brother, Luke, won a basketball title at North Carolina in 2017, becoming known for hitting a shot with 0.3 seconds left to send the Tar Heels to the Final Four. He went on to be First Team All-ACC in 2018 and the Preseason ACC Player of the Year going into the 2018-19 season.

Another older brother, Beau Maye, walked-on to North Carolina men's basketball team as a junior for the 2022-23 season.

Since Florida's 2017 title, a 2-0 sweep over LSU, the Gators have been to three other College World Series, falling in the semifinals in 2018, having a runner-up finish in 2023 and falling in the semifinals in 2024.

This season, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is hoping to lead the program to another run in the postseason after being bounced last year in the Conway Regional. Entering his 19th season, O'Sullivan has led the Gators to nine appearances in the College World Series with one title (2017) and two runner-up finishes (2011, 2023) in addition to five appearances before his hiring in 2008 and one other runner-up finish (2005).

Last season, Florida made it to the Conway Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Despite having a 20-14 record, including a 1-11 start in SEC play, in the first week of April, the Gators finished the regular season at 37-19 with a 15-15 record in SEC play. Florida was eliminated two games into the SEC Tournament before going 1-2 in NCAA regional play.

The Gators' 2026 season opens on Friday with a three-game series against UAB. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.

