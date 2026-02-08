Best Super Bowl 60 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Hunter Henry, JSN, Drake Maye)

Super Bowl LX is finally here, and of all the prop markets available on Sunday, there still is nothing better than picking an anytime touchdown scorer.

All your player needs to do is find the end zone in the NFL’s big game and your bet cashes. Simple, right?

Well, picking an anytime touchdown scorer may be a little tricky with the two defenses we have in this year’s Super Bowl, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots have locked up some of their opponents in the playoffs.

Seattle allowed just six points in the divisional round while the Patriots have given up just 26 points all postseason.

To make sure you’re ready for Super Bowl 60, the SI Betting team has shared a ton of picks, including NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan’s 60 bets for Super Bowl 60 and our team-wide betting competition .

We made some anytime touchdown scorer picks in those articles, but our team has narrowed down our three favorites all in one spot for Sunday’s season finale.

Best Anytime TD Picks for Super Bowl 60

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Hunter Henry Anytime TD (+235) – Iain MacMillan

The one weak point of the Seahawks' defense has been their ability to defend opposing tight ends.

They rank 22nd in receiving yards allowed to opposing tight ends, and 31st in receptions allowed.

The Patriots may try to exploit that in the Super Bowl by relying on Hunter Henry, who is already one of their best offensive weapons. Henry already has seven touchdowns on the season, so he has proven to be a red zone threat.

He had relatively quiet games against both the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, which has led to his odds being favorable against the Seahawks. He's a great bet to place at his +240 price tag to score on Sunday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (-110) – Brian Giuffra

It’s not a sexy pic, but Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is my favorite on Sunday.

The Patriots gave up 17 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in the regular season, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL, and they have given up one in each of the playoff games.

Cooper Kupp has the better odds, but JSN is the better player.

Drake Maye Anytime TD (+280) – Peter Dewey

Don’t sleep on Drake Maye’s legs in this game. He has 24 carries for 141 yards and a score in the playoffs, and the Patriots have used his legs in just about every high-leverage situation so far this postseason, including a designed run touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye ran for four scores during the regular season, and he may have to get creative in this matchup against an elite Seattle defense.

I wish the odds were a little longer for this prop (they likely would be during the regular season), but Maye has at least 10 carries in two of his three playoff games. That gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop, and it’s worth noting that Seattle allowed three rushing scores to opposing QBs during the regular season.

