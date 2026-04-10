How to Watch, What to Know About Florida Baseball's Series at Georgia

In need of a bounce-back after last week's series loss at home to Ole Miss, the Florida Gators baseball team hits the road for a major test with a three-game series at No. 4 Georgia.

Here's everything you need to know about the Gators' series against the Bulldogs.

Friday, April 10 Saturday, April 11 Sunday, April 12 Where Foley Field, Athens, Ga. Foley Field, Athens, Ga. Foley Field, Athens, Ga. When 6 p.m. Noon Noon Watch SEC Network+ (Streaming only) ESPN 2 SEC Network Radio Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD(click here) Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD(click here) Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD(click here) Pitching Matchups UF: RHP Aidan King (4-2, 1.62 ERA)



UGA: RHP Joey Volchko (6-0, 3.89 ERA) UF: RHP Liam Peterson (1-2, 4:03 ERA)



UGA: Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.83 ERA) UF: RHP Russell Sandefer (2-1, 3.00 ERA)



UGA: TBA

Sully Shakes Up the Starters

After confirming last week that it was a discussion, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan officially made another change to his weekend rotation by moving Aidan King from Saturday to Friday and Liam Peterson from Friday to Saturday. The move comes after recent struggles for Peterson to go deep into outings, while also allowing King to get a full week between starts after last week's Thursday-Saturday series.

Florida's Liam Peterson will now pitch on Saturday for the Gators. | Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, both O'Sullivan and King told Florida Gators on SI that they remain confident in Peterson despite his struggles.

"If we're going to get to the World Series, Liam is a big part of this thing," O'Sullivan said. "I mean, the guy's a first-round pick. He knows that he's got to get extended during games, and at some point, if he doesn't, then obviously we have some tough decisions to make.

Injury Updates

Last week, O'Sullivan told Florida Gators on SI that the mounting injuries were "pretty frustrating," especially after star reliever Jackson Barberi exited last Friday's win over Ole Miss with an injury. Barberi is confirmed to be out for the next three to four weeks with an oblique injury, joining freshman outfielder Cash Strayer (hand) as Florida's serious injuries.

On a more positive note, though, Thursday's availability report revealed that outfielder Blake Cyr (concussion) and reliever Ricky Reeth (shoulder) are available to play this weekend, while infielders Brendan Lawson (illness) and Colton Schwarz (back) are questionable.

Ricky Reeth is expected to make his first appearance on the mound in a month for the Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

"We're down three or four starters in the lineup, but everybody goes through it," O'Sullivan said during an appearance on SEC Unfiltered on Thursday. "It's just part of it. It just seems like the last two years when we've had all these injuries, they've come at the same time. The difference between last year and this year is these are not season-ending. So, we just got to get through it."

Ranked Success

As up and down as Florida has been this season, the Gators have played its best baseball against ranked opponents. After Tuesday's road upset at No. 5 Florida State, clinching a sweep over the Seminoles for the eighth time under O'Sullivan), the Gators are 8-0 against ranked opponents.

Highlights include its three-game sweep over Florida State, two wins on the road at then-No. 17 Miami and a three-game sweep on the road at then-No. 4 Arkansas. Florida is also 6-0 across its two series this season after beating the Seminoles in the midweek.

The Florida Gators upset Florida State on Tuesday to complete the season sweep over the Seminoles. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This weekend, however, may be Florida's toughest test all season, with the Bulldogs riding an eight-game winning streak into the series. Georgia is also fresh off a three-game sweep at Mississippi State last weekend and a 28-3 drubbing of Presbyterian in the midweek.

"Anytime you go into Starkville and sweep, you're doing something right," O'Sullivan told 247 Sports' Hunter Delauder. "… All three phases they are excelling in right now. They're already one of the best teams in the country, and we're certainly going to have our hands full. But it's like any other weekend in the SEC."