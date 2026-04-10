How to Watch, What to Know About Florida Baseball's Series at Georgia
In need of a bounce-back after last week's series loss at home to Ole Miss, the Florida Gators baseball team hits the road for a major test with a three-game series at No. 4 Georgia.
Here's everything you need to know about the Gators' series against the Bulldogs.
Friday, April 10
Saturday, April 11
Sunday, April 12
Where
Foley Field, Athens, Ga.
Foley Field, Athens, Ga.
Foley Field, Athens, Ga.
When
6 p.m.
Noon
Noon
Watch
SEC Network+ (Streaming only)
ESPN 2
SEC Network
Radio
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD(click here)
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD(click here)
Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD(click here)
Pitching Matchups
UF: RHP Aidan King (4-2, 1.62 ERA)
UF: RHP Liam Peterson (1-2, 4:03 ERA)
UF: RHP Russell Sandefer (2-1, 3.00 ERA)
Sully Shakes Up the Starters
After confirming last week that it was a discussion, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan officially made another change to his weekend rotation by moving Aidan King from Saturday to Friday and Liam Peterson from Friday to Saturday. The move comes after recent struggles for Peterson to go deep into outings, while also allowing King to get a full week between starts after last week's Thursday-Saturday series.
Last week, both O'Sullivan and King told Florida Gators on SI that they remain confident in Peterson despite his struggles.
"If we're going to get to the World Series, Liam is a big part of this thing," O'Sullivan said. "I mean, the guy's a first-round pick. He knows that he's got to get extended during games, and at some point, if he doesn't, then obviously we have some tough decisions to make.
Injury Updates
Last week, O'Sullivan told Florida Gators on SI that the mounting injuries were "pretty frustrating," especially after star reliever Jackson Barberi exited last Friday's win over Ole Miss with an injury. Barberi is confirmed to be out for the next three to four weeks with an oblique injury, joining freshman outfielder Cash Strayer (hand) as Florida's serious injuries.
On a more positive note, though, Thursday's availability report revealed that outfielder Blake Cyr (concussion) and reliever Ricky Reeth (shoulder) are available to play this weekend, while infielders Brendan Lawson (illness) and Colton Schwarz (back) are questionable.
"We're down three or four starters in the lineup, but everybody goes through it," O'Sullivan said during an appearance on SEC Unfiltered on Thursday. "It's just part of it. It just seems like the last two years when we've had all these injuries, they've come at the same time. The difference between last year and this year is these are not season-ending. So, we just got to get through it."
Ranked Success
As up and down as Florida has been this season, the Gators have played its best baseball against ranked opponents. After Tuesday's road upset at No. 5 Florida State, clinching a sweep over the Seminoles for the eighth time under O'Sullivan), the Gators are 8-0 against ranked opponents.
Highlights include its three-game sweep over Florida State, two wins on the road at then-No. 17 Miami and a three-game sweep on the road at then-No. 4 Arkansas. Florida is also 6-0 across its two series this season after beating the Seminoles in the midweek.
This weekend, however, may be Florida's toughest test all season, with the Bulldogs riding an eight-game winning streak into the series. Georgia is also fresh off a three-game sweep at Mississippi State last weekend and a 28-3 drubbing of Presbyterian in the midweek.
"Anytime you go into Starkville and sweep, you're doing something right," O'Sullivan told 247 Sports' Hunter Delauder. "… All three phases they are excelling in right now. They're already one of the best teams in the country, and we're certainly going to have our hands full. But it's like any other weekend in the SEC."
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25