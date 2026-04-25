A King's Performance from Gators Ace Keeps Potent Aggies' Offense at Bay

Florida Gators ace Aidan King delivered in a series-opener, once again, throwing eight innings of two-run baseball en route to a 9-2 victory over the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies on Friday at Condron Family Ballpark.

“I mean, it's a really good lineup, so for him to do what he did and to but I can't say too many great things about him, because it was just an awesome performance,” Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said of King.

The Aggies were first in RBI, first in walks, second in batting average, second in home runs and second in doubles entering Game One against the Gators.

None of that mattered to King, though, as he hurled a career-high 121 pitches in eight innings on the mound, striking out six and walking none. Moreover, Texas A&M managed just four hits and two earned runs off the righty despite rostering some of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC.

House of Kings 🃏👑 pic.twitter.com/c14WwQshTm — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 25, 2026

A helping hand in stretching out his night as far as it went was his command of the fastball. King consistently placed it in the strike zone, forcing the opposing hitters to take the bats off their shoulders and into difficult swings.

Additionally, his fastball velocity did not waver throughout the contest, routinely touching 94 miles per hour up until his final pitch. Staying around the mid-90s until the end also assured his head coach that he could run him back onto the mound in the eighth.

“Usually, you can tell when he starts getting tired, he starts falling behind in the count a little bit. He didn’t fall behind in the seventh; he did not have any drop in his velo. That did play into it a lot,” O’Sullivan said.

The Jacksonville native made his head coach’s decision look like a good one, too. Having already crossed the 100-pitch threshold and tasked with facing the Aggies nine, one and two-hole hitters, King retired the side in order, including a strikeout to end the frame. After that strikeout, King let out all his emotions, which electrified the crowd and his teammates.

“I was all for it,” Gators pitcher/first baseman Caden McDonald said. “He’s just a different animal out there. He’s unbelievable to watch.”

EIGHT strong for THE KING 🤴



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/yA0YNtP3ef — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 25, 2026

Then, after a four-run eighth inning supplied the Gators a seven-run lead going into the final frame, some may have hoped to see King run back onto the mound for the ninth. However, O’Sullivan’s mind was already made up after his 121st pitch.

“I already knew what the answer was going to be,” O’Sullivan said while laughing.

King’s performances on the mound like this have been a regularity this season, especially as of late. Over his last four starts against Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M, he has completed seven innings in three of them. In that same span, King held a 28-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and surrendered five earned runs.

Clearly, King has taken a major step forward as a sophomore, and it continues to show every Friday night.

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