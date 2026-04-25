Gators’ Two-Way Player Caden McDonald Provides Big Spark in Crucial Moments

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Caden McDonald walked into the Florida Gators’ baseball facility on Friday afternoon with plans to study for an organic chemistry test on Monday.

Instead, he learned he would be DH-ing Florida’s series-opener against Texas A&M.

While studying for his test in the team common area, he was pulled into the dugout and saw he was slated to bat eighth in the lineup. Then came some nerves.

“I tried not to think about it for a little bit,” McDonald said after describing his initial surprise. “I kept doing my homework.”

Florida’s recent struggles at the bottom of the order led head coach Kevin O’Sullivan to give the redshirt sophomore two-way player an opportunity to provide a spark at the plate in a crucial point of the season.

McDonald delivered.

In four plate appearances, McDonald recorded a single, a double and his first career home run, sparking the Gators to a 9-2 win over the Aggies.

O’Sullivan said McDonald’s moments were well-earned.

“The underlying message is, as you continue to work hard and you're a good teammate, and when you get your opportunity, things like this tend to happen,” he said. “I'm pleased with him.”

Career night for Caden 📈 pic.twitter.com/LzGoJkT0pm — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 25, 2026

The sudden success is a long time coming for McDonald, too.

After redshirting in 2024, McDonald was held to just one game as a pinch hitter while primarily serving as a reliever in 2025. An All-League campaign during his time last offseason in the Cape Cod League showed that McDonald could be college baseball's next great two-way player.

While going 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA on the mound, McDonald batted .256/.396/.477 with six home runs and 15 RBI. Those efforts earned him First Team All-League. It also gave McDonald confidence that he could do both after recovering from Tommy John surgery from his freshman season.

"Anyone who gets a major surgery... there are some questions coming back and all that," he said. "... So it just kind of reassured me that I could still do it."

Despite the success, McDonald had to wait to contribute with Florida. The Gators, despite numerous newcomers, have a nice balance of veteran presences and young talent in the bullpen, leaving opportunities for McDonald to be limited to mostly midweek appearances. At the plate, he struggled, recording just two hits in eight at-bats before his 3-for-4 night on Friday.

But when McDonald's opportunity came, he took advantage, and his hits could not have come at a more opportune time. Leading 3-2 in the sixth inning, McDonald's leadoff home run gave Florida a two-run lead before he plated another run in the seventh off an RBI single.

"It was pretty surreal. I mean, honestly, kind of blacked out around second base," McDonald said of his home run. "But I just, you know, just a lot of hard work put into that and kind of leading up to that moment, you know, it's not gonna be the last one, but, you know, and just to be backed by my teammates like that, that was just an unreal experience."

Now comes the other side of being a consistent face in the lineup: the quick turnaround.

There’s little doubt that McDonald will see the field in either Saturday’s or Sunday’s games against Texas A&M, and if he keeps it up, there’s little doubt he will be in the lineup moving forward. Despite the role shift, there won’t be a mindset or preparation shift.

“We’ll see. It’s my first time,” McDonald joked.

“… Tomorrow is a new day, and I'm going to go about my business the same way. I probably would have done that regardless of if this happened.”

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