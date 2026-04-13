Making the Case for Florida Baseball to be a Top 10 Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have been arguably college baseball's best team at times. It also has been one of college baseball's worst teams at times. As a result, it is hard to truly gauge exactly where this team should be ranked, but there is no question that Florida should be a top 10 team nationally or, at least, just outside.

Various college baseball outlets – namely Baseball America, Perfect Game and D1Baseball – released its weekly rankings on Monday, with the Gators, fresh off a 3-1 week with a win over top five FSU on the road in the midweek and a series win on the road at top five Georgia, ranked in all three.

Nontheless, the three could not be more different. Baseball America, which had the Gators at No. 21 last week, rewarded Florida for the strong week by moving Florida up to No. 7. Perfect Game, while keeping the Gators outside of the top 10, increased Florida's ranking by 11 spots after the strong week.

D1Baseball, however, has hesitated to fully reward Florida for its success, ranking the Gators at 20th overall after having them unranked the week prior.

Per source, we are now a unanimous top-25 team 📈 pic.twitter.com/lS1oR2qFRD — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 13, 2026

A large part of outsider's hesitancy to rank Florida among the best teams in baseball has to do with some of its inconsistent play throughout the season. A loss to UAB to open the season, a series loss to High Point before SEC play, a midweek loss to Jacksonville and SEC series losses to Alabama and Ole Miss are key reasons for the hesitancy.

At 27-10 overall, Florida is 17-9 against unranked opponents, which adds to the reasoning.

Despite this, the Gators have enough of a resume to be considered a top team in the country and, if they keep it up, enough of a resume to host a regional for the first time in three seasons.

Baseball America's Jacob Rudner pointed to Florida's No. 4 ranking in the RPI, No. 2 strength of schedule, nation-high 11 quad-one wins and nation-high 10 ranked wins as enough reasons to rank the Gators among the best teams. It also helps that the Gators are 9-6 in conference play, ranking fourth in an SEC that constantly beats each other up.

For reference, first-place Georgia (11-4) just lost a series at home to Florida.

The flip side of that aforementioned 17-9 record against unranked opponents is a 10-1 record against ranked teams

Adding to the confusion about D1Baseball's ranking is that there are five SEC teams (Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Arkansas) ranked ahead of the Gators despite Florida holding series wins over Georgia and Arkansas and having better conference records than Auburn and Alabama (yes, Alabama swept Florida at home. So, credit should be given where it's due).

Florida State, despite being swept by Florida, also remains in the top ten after going 0-4 last week.

I’m not a hate on the rankings guy, but would love to hear what D1 baseball has to say about Florida’s spot.



There’s five SEC teams ranked ahead of Florida that have a worse record, conference record, and RPI ranking.



Florida holds the fifth hardest schedule. What are we… https://t.co/07GjSieakf — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) April 13, 2026

Now, Florida is by no means a perfect team. The Gators have battled its usual slate of injuries while searching for more consistency from its bats, its starters and its bullpen. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan has both praised and criticized the team's energy on multiple occasions as the program looks for more consistency there, as well.

Yet, it is hard to argue that when the Gators play at its best, they are one of the best in the entire country. Florida will have a chance to prove it with five SEC series (Auburn, Texas A&M, at Oklahoma, Kentucky and at LSU) and three in-state midweeks (Bethune-Cookman, Jacksonville and North Florida) remaining.