Where Florida Stands for a Top Eight Seed After the SEC Tournament

The Florida Gators saw its hopes for an SEC Tournament title end on Saturday with an 8-7 loss to Georgia. However, its hopes for a top-eight seed remain intact.

The Gators, currently contending with Florida State, Southern Miss and Texas A&M for the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would clinch Super Regional hosting duties if Florida wins its regional, appear to be the favorites to do so after its two-win performance in the SEC Tournament.

"I think we definitely did," Caden McDonald said when asked if Florida had done enough to be the eight seed. "We had convincing wins here, and, you know, the last month or so stretch that we've been on, we have been playing some really good baseball. So look at all the comparisons. I think the numbers are there and I think we definitely pass the eye test."

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan agrees.

"I know a lot of people asked if we should be a top 8 national seed. My answer every year is the same thing. It's out of my hands. It's in the committee's hands," O'Sullivan said. "I do think that we are one of the top 8 teams in the country, but it's not my decision to make."

Southern Miss, which will play for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament title on Sunday afternoon, also still has an opportunity to add to its resume. Texas A&M's loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament and Florida State's loss to Pitt in the ACC Tournament hurt their chances.

Here's where the Gators stand in the latest projections. The NCAA Tournament Regional hosts will be revealed Sunday at 8:30 p.m., with the full tournament revealed on Monday at noon p.m.

Florida's Case for Top Eight

As it stands, Florida has the No. 11 RPI, which ranks ahead of its two main competitors for the No. 8 seed in Texas A&M (13) and Southern Miss (14). The Gators' No. 34 non-conference strength of schedule also ranks ahead of the Aggies (No. 222) but trails the Golden Eagles (No. 12).

However, Florida's 16 wins over Quad One teams and impressive 8-3 record over top 10 teams give the Gators a strong bullet point in its resume.

Florida State ranks ahead in the RPI (7) and non-conference strength of schedule (26), but its three losses to Florida in the regular season hurt its chances.

D1Baseball: No. 8

D1Baseball has the Gators as the No. 8 seed in the tournament with Arizona State, USC Upstate and VCU joining them in the Gainesville Regional. Additionally, the Gators find themselves one spot ahead of Southern Miss in this projection, giving Florida hosting duties in the Super Regional should the Gators advance.

D1Baseball moved Florida into the top eight on Saturday morning, citing Florida's aforementioned RPI, non-conference strength of schedule and wins over Quad One teams.

Joining Florida in the top eight are No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Texas and No. 7 Alabama. Southern Miss is the No. 9 seed, while Texas A&M and Florida State find themselves at No. 10 and No. 11.

Baseball America: No. 8

Baseball America also has Florida as the No. 8 seed, with Missouri State, Louisiana and Rhode Island joining the Gators in the Gainesville Regional after the Gators were moved up on Friday.

Baseball America's top eight includes No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Auburn and No. 7 Alabama. Texas A&M (9), Florida State (10) and Southern Miss (11) find themselves on the outside.

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