MLB Hall of Famer Puts Gators O'Sullivan On Blast For Disrespect To Game
Hall of Fame MLB third baseman Chipper Jones clarified some critical words he posted on social media related to college baseball. Ultimately, his words were directed at Florida Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.
Jones expressed his disappointment with how O’Sullivan handled himself when there was a time change to the Gators' game against East Carolina during the Conway Regional.
The following is Jones’ statement on X, formerly Twitter, in its entirety slightly edited for clarification.
[A lot of] speculation on who [I] was speaking of in my post last night. So let’s get it outta the way. I was disappointed in how UF coach [Kevin O’Sullivan] handled the situation of the time change in the CC region. I felt it could have been addressed differently. As I sat with my UGA alum friend, watching the Dawgs/Okla St, the uniforms were a mess, taunting, bat flipping, [s**t] talking was above and beyond normal. My friend who played baseball at UGA agreed. And an FSU pitcher tells a Miss St. hitter to ‘sit the f—k down, [you] inbred bitch’. I believe these to be excessive and unsportsmanlike. I am from Florida, I am a Gator at heart. I have a ton of respect for FSU…..played against Link Jarrett….and UGA has become my second favorite because of all of my relationships. This is not personal in any way, shape or form.
“I'm hearing of other instances as well, but these are the ones that [I] witnessed. Whenever coaches have to issue apologies, I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. Want to wish the best of luck to the rest of the teams in the tournament. Have fun with [your] teammates, respect [your] opponent and respect the game.”
In his mind, certain actions and ways are talking are part of the game. However, there’s a limit, and he felt O’Sullivan flew past it.
A video of the incident went viral on the internet showing O’Sullivan lashing out at staff members at the ballpark over the change. The Gators went on to lose 11-4 to East Carolina for the second time, ending their season.
This decision by the Gators head coach led to Jones putting out his initial thoughts online. He implied that O’Sullivan had little respect for the sport and gave credit to Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall for attempting to hold him accountable.
“Spent quite a bit of time watching college baseball this weekend. I will only watch a select few teams from here on out. Reason? They have coaches that respect the game and their opponents and demand the same of their players. Any team that doesn’t wear the [uniform] correctly, taunts the other team, and has a coach that condones this behavior, is a disgrace to the game. Big fan of coach Schnall at Coastal Carolina. Him and his team represent what college baseball should be like. Well done, sir. [You] stand for proper behavior.”
This initial statement led to comments from multiple fanbases in the southeast, including Tennessee, leading to the clarification about the Gators.
Following the incident, O’Sullivan and Florida athletic director Scott Striklin had to issue statements regarding the incident. Both statements were apologies.