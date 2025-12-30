Former Gators RB Fred Taylor Snubbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame... Again

Another year, another Pro Football Hall of Fame class without former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its 15 finalists for the 2026 class, which did not include Taylor. He was a finalist in the 2025 and 2024 cycles, while his semifinalist finish in 2026 marked the seventh time he reached that round.

The finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/YAFxhMCH1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2025

Taylor's candidacy and yearly snubbing has consistently brought up debate over whether or not to include the former Gator after a stellar 13-year NFL career, most of which was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his NFL career (1998-2010), Taylor rushed for 11,695 yards, including a franchise record 11,271 rushing yards for Jacksonville. He currently holds over 40 franchise records in Jacksonville.

His rushing total is the 17th-most in NFL history, and the 16 eligible backs ahead of Taylor are all Hall-of-Fame members.

In a four-year career with Florida, Taylor rushed for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, which rank fourth and fifth in program history. He also remains top-10 in the UF record books in rushing yards in a single season (1,292), rushing touchdowns in a single season (13) and rushing touchdowns in a single game (four).

Taylor was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2010.

Taylor was not the only Gator considered for this year's class as former offensive lineman Lomas Brown was also named a semifinalist. Like Taylor, he will have to wait until next season for a chance to be inducted.

Across an 18-year career in the NFL, most of which with the Detroit Lions, Brown won one Super Bowl, was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He was best-known for his availability during a long career, starting in 251 of 263 games played, while leading an offensive line in Detroit that paved the way for running back Barry Sanders.

Before his stellar NFL career, Brown played four seasons for Charley Pell and Galen Hall's teams at Florida (1981-84), where he was a Consensus All-American (1984), Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (1984), First-Team All-SEC (1984) and Second-Team All-SEC (1983).

He was later inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 as a "Gator Great."

Florida currently has two former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in running back Emmitt Smith and defensive end Jack Youngblood, but that number could grow in 2027 should Taylor and Brown get over the hump.

More From Florida Gators on SI