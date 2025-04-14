P Aidan King Named SEC Freshman of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday
King takes home this honor after hurling an efficient 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Missouri in the first of Saturday's double-header, during which he struck out seven batters in only 79 pitches.
"I thought he was really good," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Pitched to both sides of the plate. Slider looked a little bit tighter today, he threw some really quality changeups. And just attacked. I think he was a little disappointed that I took him out, but I think at that part of the game, he had done his job and if we are starting to establish roles and if we're going to use Jake at the end, then obviously that was the perfect opportunity for him to just do his job."
The freshman righty now sits at 4-1 on the season in 11 total appearances with six starts. Across these 11 appearances, King has 40 1/3 innings pitched, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 44-to-12 and a 2.68 ERA.
This award isn’t the first one he’s received this season, though. He also took home SEC Pitcher of the Week back near the beginning of March after going 2-0 on the week and having a 0.00 ERA.
King’s performances combined with a renewed effort from the rest of the team has led to Florida slowly starting to turn things around over the past week.
After one of the worst starts in SEC play in program history, and fresh off getting swept by Vanderbilt, the Gators went 4-0 last week with a midweek win over Florida State and a weekend sweep over Missouri.
Additionally, the win over Florida State gave Florida the season series and was the seventh series win in the last eight against the Seminoles.
It’s going to be a busy week for the Gators as they look to extend their four-game winning streak and stay alive for a postseason bid.
They’ll start off with a midweek affair against Stetson at Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Then, the Gators will travel to Starkville, Miss., to face Mississippi State for a three-game series that starts on Friday at 8 p.m.
King is expected to start on Saturday, a role he’s taken over and performed well at after multiple injuries and other struggles by the Gators’ pitching staff.