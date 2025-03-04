Gators Aidan King Named Pitcher of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators true freshman pitcher Aidan King on Monday was tabbed as the SEC Pitcher of the Week following his two impressive outings in the last week.
This is third SEC weekly award in as many weeks for the Gators and the first for King in his Gators career. He didn’t have to share the spoils as he was the lone player to receive this award, making him the first true freshman in the league to do so since 2022, according to UF baseball SID Sullivan Bortner.
Prior to King, designated hitter/catcher Brody Donay was named SEC Player of the Week, while first baseman Brendan Lawson earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
His week started off on February 25 at Stetson, where did not give up a hit across three innings and struck out a career-high four batters. He would also register his first win of the season as the Gators defeated the Hatters, 6-1.
King’s next appearance on the mound came on Saturday against Miami. After called out of the pen by head coach Kevin O’Sullivan earlier than expected in Game Two, King handled himself very well as he hurled 3.1 innings against the Hurricanes, which was his longest outing of the year, and recorded his second win of the campaign.
“Aidan did an outstanding job for three and a third,” O’Sullivan said after Game Two.
For the week in total, the right-handed freshman finished with a 0.00 ERA and a .048 opponent batting average. As for his season stats, King is now 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA and 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 ⅓ innings pitched. Additionally, opponents are hitting .184 against.
Florida will be back on the diamond tonight at 6 p.m. when they take on UCF on the road. This game will be streamed via ESPN+. Then, the Gators on Wednesday return home to host FAU at 6 p.m. with this game being streamed on SEC Network+.