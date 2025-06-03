Royals All-Star Gives Advice To Former Gators Star Ahead of Debut
Former Florida Gators star and Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone is set to make his Major League debut Tuesday. Ahead of the game, he had his chance to chat more with star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt is excited along with the whole team to have the 22-year-old prospect in the lineup and happy for him that he’s getting the chance.
“It’s awesome. It’s created a buzz in here, and everyone’s fired up to be a locker mate with him, and it’s cool to get to know him in Spring Training and just now seeing him up here, seeing what he did in the minor leagues and you know he’s ready,” Witt said. “It’s a special moment, it’s something you remember for life. I’m really excited for him.”
Witt felt that if Caglianone continues to bring the same approach he has been, he’ll be a standout in the game.
“It’s special. It’s one of those things where you come up here,” he said. “He doesn’t have to do anything more. He doesn’t have to do anything little. If he’s Jac, he’s going to be one of the better players around this league.”
The runner-up for the American League MVP in 2024 had the chance to offer some words of wisdom to the rookie. He wants him to embrace the moment.
“Just be yourself. Go out there and just enjoy this. It’s the same game you’ve been playing since you were 4 or 5 years old. Little bit bigger lights. Little bigger stadium. It’s what you’ve dreamed of so make sure you make the most of it and the preparation and everything you’ve done beforehand is key.”
Caglianone was drafted sixth overall by the Royals out of Florida during the 2024 MLB Draft. He tore his way through the minor leagues after a dominant showing in Cactus League play during Spring Training.
He batted .322 with a .982 OPS in the minor leagues. After he didn’t slow down during a promotion to Triple-A, the Royals went from trying to pump the breaks on the hype around a potential call-up to going ahead and making the move.
He’ll bat sixth and be the designated hitter in his Major League debut. The Royals will take on the Cardinals Tuesday to start a road series in St. Louis. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. EDT.