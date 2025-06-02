All Gators

Social Media Reacts to Former Gators Jac Caglianone Call Up

Florida Gators and Royals fans alike sounded off their excitement to see their all-time home run leader heading to the Majors

Dylan Olive

Gators fans are hyped about another star heading to the show
Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
For most of Sunday, there wasn’t much to celebrate for the Florida Gators baseball program. Then, the Kansas City Royals called up a familiar face, Jac Caglianone. The late hours of the night became a lot better for fans.

Caglianone, a Gators legend and recently the Royals No.6 pick in the MLB draft, only played 12 games in Triple A before getting the call to the show. Despite recent comments from Royals GM J.J. Picollo seemingly tempering any buzz of a promotion, Caglianone will join the Royals as they head into an important ‘I-70’ series in St. Louis.

The Gators single season home run record holder comes highly anticipated by many MLB fans, ranking as the 10th best prospect in baseball, with his impressive power coming as a serious need for Kansas City.

With the news being announced somewhat unexpectedly, social media had a lot to say.

Instant Reactions

Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes

Even the biggest star in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, got in on the hype.

Royals Top 100 Prospect Carter Jenson

Dream Come True

Home debut Showdown

Though MLB pitching should be a big adjustment for the former two-way star, Caglianone comes up with plenty of time to help the Royals make a push for the postseason. Caglianone will still have a shot to win the American League Rookie of the Year honor, though Athletics impressive youngster Jacob Wilson will be hard to catch.

