SS Shelton Added to Gators' Extensive Injury List
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan announced after Saturday's loss to Arkansas that starting shortstop Colby Shelton is dealing with a wrist injury that he sustained after a swing, per Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko on X.
He did play through it for most of the day but was eventually removed near the end of the game. Shelton's X-Ray came back negative, according to Marcinko.
Shelton leads the team in average (.377), doubles (2B) and hits (66) this season. He also ranks first in the conference in doubles, third in batting average and third in hits.
The left-handed hitting shortstop is having a very improved year at the plate outside of just these hitting stats as well. He’s cut down heavily on the strikeouts this campaign, striking out 24 times in 45 games compared to the 82 he had in 66 games last year.
Losing Shelton for the long-term would’ve been very hard to deal with, especially this late in the season with Florida's backs against the wall in its search for a postseason berth.
The Gators are still searching for multiple SEC-series wins to help secure a postseason appearance for this year. They currently sit at 7-13 in the conference with Game Three against Arkansas and weekend series against South Carolina, Texas and Alabama still to play.
Additionally, with their long list of injuries to date, adding Shelton might’ve been the nail in the coffin on the season.
The Gators are currently without starting center fielder Kyle Jones, starting second baseman Cade Kurland and reliever Frank Menendez for the season. They’re also still waiting on the return from southpaw Pierce Coppola, who threw a bullpen session this week and has not pitched in a game in nearly two months
The Gators will be looking to take the series against Arkansas on Sunday after splitting the first two games. The finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch and will be streamed via SEC Network+.