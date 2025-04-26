O'Sullivan Gives Brief Update on Injured Coppola
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While starter Liam Peterson was the star of the show Friday night after a career-high 13 strikeouts in the 6-4 win over No. 5 Arkansas, there was another Florida Gators pitcher with significant news.
Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan updated the status of Pierce Coppola, who has not pitched in nearly two months.
"He's disappointed, but he's been positive in the dugout. He did throw a bullpen today. So, we're going to see how he progresses along," he said.
Coppola left his last start, which came against rival Miami, late in the third inning after O'Sullivan said it "just didn't look right" after he walked back-to-back batters. He had not allowed a single baserunner in his first eight batters faced.
“For Pierce, I don’t think it’s anything serious, hopefully it isn’t anything too serious,” O’Sullivan said at the time.
In three total starts this season, Coppola is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA with only four runs, two earned runs, four walks and a strong 23 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched.
Coppola's official injury has never been confirmed by O'Sullivan, and the Gators turned to a rotation of other weekend starters after Peterson before finding a consistent piece in freshman Aidan King on Saturdays.
Coppola's current issue is the latest in what's been an injury-riddled career for the promising contributor.
He missed most of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery for a bulging disk in his back and missed most of the 2023 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He returned to the mound midway through the 2024 season with eight weekend starts, going 1-4 with an 8.75 ERA.
Despite the consistent injury issues, Coppola's spirits have remained high, and he's been great teammate in the dugout, according to Peterson.
"If you ever met Pierce, he's one of the most high-spirited guys," Peterson said. "Whether he's playing or he's not, one of the best teammates I've ever had. Just being around him makes me happier. He's always joking, having fun. We don't really have to do too much with him to keep him in high spirits. He's kind of keeping everyone else in high spirits."