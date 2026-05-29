Three Takeaways as Florida Survives Rider to Open Gainesville Regional

Despite Rider’s late push, the Florida Gators escaped an upset on Friday behind shortstop Brendan Lawson’s walk-off homer in the ninth that provided an 8-7 victory to begin the Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark.

Here are three takeaways from Florida's triumph over the Broncs. Florida awaits Troy or Miami in the next round of the regional on Saturday. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sandefer Shoves

Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan made a big decision in starting Russell Sandefer on Friday against Rider, but the righty backed it up. Sandefer threw 5 ⅔ shutout innings against Rider, striking out five and surrendering just two hits and a walk.

Russell Sandefer threw 5 2/3 shutout innings against Rider. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The usual Sunday starter had everything working against the four seed in the Gainesville Regional. His fastball reached up to 96 in the early innings and consistently sat around 93-95 throughout his start. He also mixed in some good breaking balls that had the opposing hitters confused at times.

"I thought he was really good. It was really good," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "You guys were there, it was hot, probably as humid a day as we've had. So I thought he was really good."

Sandefer's performance, not only saved the game as the bullpen behind him struggled mightily, it also allowed Florida to save ace Aidan King for Saturday's game and future first-round pick Liam Peterson for a potential regional-clinching Sunday matchup.

Bottom of the Order Comes Up Clutch

Much of the talk in recent weeks has been about the rise in performances from the bottom of the order for the Gators. Well, the bottom half came through once again on Friday.

Florida’s five through nine hitters combined to hit 7-for-19 against Rider, with three homers, five RBI, two doubles and one triple. Moreover, six of the eight runs were scored by the bottom five hitters.

Outfielder Hayden Yost ended 2-for-4, with one double; two-way pitcher/first baseman Caden McDonald was 2-for-4, with one home run, one double and one RBI; catcher Karson Bowen was 1-for-4, with a triple; first baseman Landon Stripling hit 1-for-3, with one home run and two RBI and second baseman Cade Kurland hit 1-for-4, with a homer and two RBI.

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🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/estaqydnCq — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 29, 2026

Additionally, three of the five batters sparked the comeback against Rider. McDonald started the eighth with a solo shot to left field that cut the deficit to one. Bowen followed that with a triple to right-center field. Then, Kurland capped it off with a two-run blast to right field.

If the bottom of the order continues to hit like this, it could be the difference between advancing past the regional round or heading home early.

"I think that's been kind of a common theme here over the last maybe month or so," O'Sullivan said. "That you guys have kind of asked me about the lineup, and especially the bottom half, and like I said, putting Caden right in around the five hole, and then be able to move Karson down to the six hole, then you know Strip and Caden and Yost are certainly as good as any 7-8-9 hole hitters you're gonna have."

Bullpen Woes Continue

The one downside for the Gators recently has been the efforts from the bullpen. Several of Florida’s trusted arms have let the team down or put more pressure on the team, thanks to poor pitching.

Those frustrations continued on Friday, as the bullpen allowed seven runs in the final two innings, nearly costing them the game. Southpaw Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, who started the eighth, pitched just ⅔ and allowed two earned runs on zero hits. Righty Jackson Barberi trailed him, not recording an out and also surrendering two earned runs.

Righty Joshua Whritenour finished the game, but not the way he preferred. Before closing the eighth, he had a two-run homer hit off of him, supplying a 6-4 lead to Rider. Then, after Florida grabbed a 7-6 lead in the bottom half, he had another home run hit off him that tied the game. Fortunately for the Gators, he closed out the ninth before any more runs scored, allowing Lawson to hit the walk-off homer.

"I just got done talking to Ernie (Lugo-Canchola), Jackson (Barberi) and Josh (Whritenour), and just for three to five minutes, and told them they got to put it behind them," O'Sullivan said. "I know they're disappointed in their performance today, but you know they're all three available tomorrow, and they've all had success, and certainly did not want to bring that up in front of the group, because I didn't want to take away from the good things that happened throughout the game."

O'Sullivan remains confident, but Florida cannot afford another performance from Lugo-Canchola, Barberi and Whritenour moving forward even with both King and Peterson available to start in the coming days.

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