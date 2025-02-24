Three Takeaways from Florida’s Sweep Over Dayton
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As you read this, the Florida Gators may have just run-ruled the Dayton Flyers once again.
For the first time ever under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida run-ruled their opponent in all three games over the weekend, defeating Dayton by a combined score of 36 to 4. This marks the second sweep for the Gators in as many weekend series, putting them at 7-0 on the year.
While the season is young and the opponents have not been the toughest Florida will face, it is hard to not be excited about their potential on the diamond. Just last season, the same Gators team that made a deep run in Omaha started just 5-2 at this point, with ugly losses to St. John's and Stetson.
Though nothing should be decided yet, there can be some early takeaways from the early success.
Gators' Rotation Looks Legit
After a previous season filled with unreliable pitching, the Gators' new rotation has absolutely dominated through two weekends and looks to be a breakout group for Florida.
In 30 innings, the trio of Liam Peterson, Jake Clemente and Pierce Coppola have combined for 51 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA, while only allowing 12 hits and seven walks. The group came into the year as a bit of an unknown, with only a combined 27 collegiate starts, yet has seemingly established itself as a premier rotation in the SEC.
While all three have shined, the redshirt junior Coppola has possibly had the most impressive start.
Not only does he lead the team in strikeouts and starters in WHIP, but he has also only walked two hitters through 10 innings after averaging around five walks per nine innings last season. Ahead of an important home series against rival Miami, Coppola will move into the Saturday slot to break up Florida’s right handers, O'Sullivan announced.
“He was really good.” O’Sullivan said. “Next week, we will do what we initially wanted to do and go right left right on the weekends.”
Brendan Lawson Is a Professional Hitter
Though the USA may have lost to Canada on the ice rink, America can celebrate that Brendan Lawson now plays in the states.
The freshman from Toronto had a breakout weekend for the Gators, racking up five hits and reaching base seven times in 10 at bats in three games against Dayton. His series was highlighted by a very well-timed first career home run, breaking Saturday's game open with a grand slam in the 3rd inning.
Lawson racked up eight total RBIs and a .600 average on the weekend, earning himself SEC Freshman of the Week. On top of some impressive statistics, his at bats as a whole showed talent beyond his years.
“He has been really impressive.” O'Sullivan said. “Just his composure. The game never speeds up on him. He’s under control.”
While Lawson is a new face to Florida, his impressive bat is not a surprise. MLB Pipeline rated Lawson’s bat at a 55 in his prospect profile, meaning it is expected to be above average at the MLB level. So far, his professional approach and great swing has translated well.
Florida Built on Quality Quantity
Heading into the year, I mentioned Florida taking a moneyball-esq approach to replacing Jac Caglianone in the aggregate, an approach that has helped the Gators build one of their deepest lineups in a long time.
Though Florida does not have the quality that is Caglianone or Wyatt Langford, they do have quality quantity, making one through nine in the lineup extremely dangerous.
13 players have started for Florida on the year, with the Gators yet to run out the same lineup so far. Of those 13, seven currently hold an OPS of over 1.000, a number only one Gator finished above last year in Caglianone. Additionally, Florida holds the ninth-best batting average in college baseball with nine players hitting over .300.
After a weekend where all 13 different Gators reached base, it is clear that while Florida had to replace quality with quantity, they found the quality quantity needed to create a potent lineup with no proven star.
Looking Ahead
As one of only 17 division one teams undefeated, Florida heads into probably the biggest non-conference weekend of their season.
While they have been nothing short of dominant, they will welcome a 7-1 Miami Hurricanes team that will truly be their first test. On top of that, the Gators cannot look past their two midweek opponents, who hold a combined record of 10-5.
If Florida wants to prove that their improvements are real and they belong amongst the top five teams in college baseball, the expectation should be a 4-1 finish to the week.
Weekend Schedule
- Tuesday: @ Stetson (6:30 p.m. on ESPN+)
- Wednesday: North Florida (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Friday: Miami (6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Saturday: Miami (4:30 p.m. on SEC Network+)
- Sunday: Miami (1 p.m. on SEC Network+)