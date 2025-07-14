Top Gator Signee Taken in Second Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Cincinnati Reds selected Florida Gators commit Aaron Watson on Sunday with pick No. 51 of the 2025 MLB Draft. Watson was tabbed as the No. 45 overall prospect in MLB.com’s top 250 coming into the draft.
He is a right-handed pitcher who comfortably has a three-pitch mix on the mound. He commands a fastball that runs up into the mid-90s while also working with a slider and changeup. Additionally, each of these three pitches received a 50 grade or higher, according to MLB.com’s scouting report of Watson.
Before announcing his commitment to the Gators, he was previously committed to the Virginia Cavaliers. However, the Cavaliers' head coach departed this offseason for a new gig, which led to Watson flipping his pledge.
It was always going to be an uphill battle getting Watson to campus for Florida. Even in the NIL era, professional organizations have more money at their disposal than college programs. Just for the last pick of Day One (pick No. 105), whoever signs there will have a slot value of $729,600.
Watson is the second Gator, current or future, to be selected in this draft. Fellow 2025 Gators commit Jordan Yost was the first, being selected by the Detroit Tigers at No. 24.
One other commit from their 2025 class has a chance to go early as well. Infielder Nicolas Partridge is rated within MLB.com’s top 250 prospects, landing at No. 195.
Shortstop Colby Shelton, third baseman Bobby Boser, right-hander Jake Clemente and catcher Brody Donay are the current Gators who made the top 250 prospects list and have a chance to hear their names called within the early parts of the draft. Moreover, the Gators also have catcher Luke Heyman, outfielder Ty Evans, southpaw Pierce Coppola and righty Billy Barlow, who are draft-eligible.