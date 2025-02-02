Two Gators Pitchers Battle for the Final Weekend Spot
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators baseball team has two weekend spots in the rotation locked in, but the third spot in the order is still up for grabs with two players vying for the opening.
With righty Liam Peterson and lefty Pierce Coppola assuming the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively, it only leaves one spot for Jake Clemente or Aidan King to take. Gators Illustrated was in attendance for the team's second scrimmage a week ago, where the two duked it out on the mound.
Clemente tossed two scoreless innings as the opposing batters could not find any light of day to really put the righty in a tough spot on the mound.
In addition to the scrimmage performances that Clemente has posted, him being a contributor last season will also help his case for that third spot. He showed real promise in his outings and was a big reason the team made it to Omaha.
O’Sullivan was forced to put him in a starter role in a pivotal Game Seven of the Stillwater Regional against Oklahoma State, but the pressure did not faze him. He pitched 3 ⅓ innings and only gave up one run on the way towards a Gators win to send them to the super regional in Clemson.
Moreover, his name was called again, this time out of the bullpen, in a College World Series elimination game against Kentucky. Against the Wildcats, he hurled two scoreless frames and struck out four batters along the way.
These types of performances won’t go unnoticed from the guys coaching him.
The experience Clemente has doesn’t mean King won’t have a chance, though. He’s a very talented freshman, who has a four-pitch mix, an ability that cannot be understated as a starter. Having multiple pitches to go to allows pitchers to keep hitters on their toes and always guessing which one will come their way.
King had his way as well in the Gators' second scrimmage. Outside of one poor pitch from the freshman right-hander that led to a two-run homer, King struck out five batters in his two innings.
Moreover, his senior year in high school was as dominant as it gets on the mound. He finished his final year with a 1.06 ERA in 72 ⅓ innings and struck out 144 batters as well, which ranked 18th nationally.
So, whether it’s Clemente or King, the Gators' third spot looks to be in good hands when the season begins on Feb. 14 against Air Force.