Notes From Gators Baseball Scrimmage Game
Gainesville, Fla. – Scrimmage No. 2 for the Florida Gators baseball team took place on Saturday at Condron Ballpark with the Orange Team taking down the Blue Team 3-2 in six innings.
Here are the takeaways from what transpired on Saturday.
Back-to-back days with HR from a Gators Catcher, freshman King deals on the mound
Brody Donay absolutely crushed a ball on Friday for three runs for the Orange team. However, it was Blue’s catcher Luke Heyman who provided the long ball this time around.
In the first inning, following a Kyle Jones lead-off single, Heyman sent the pitch he received from freshman Aidan King over the left-field wall to supply an early 2-0 lead for the Blue team.
However, after this pitch, King was able to lock back in and find his grove. He only pitched 2.0 innings in the scrimmage but struck out five batters along the way.
King's counterpart, Jake Clemente, also had a solid day on the mound. Clemente pitched the first two innings of the day, putting up a zero in both and striking out one batter as well.
Orange Rally Back to Tie It Up
In these scrimmages, pitchers usually get just two innings to work with, so following the second, the Orange team replaced King with fellow freshman Niko Janssens while the Blue squad brought in freshman Jackson Barberi.
And, for Janssens, it would be a solid two innings of work. He threw up two scoreless innings and kept his team in it. On the flip side, Barberi would squander the lead, but not all of it was his fault.
After a single up the middle from the Orange’s shortstop Kolt Myers, he stole second and then third thanks to a poor throw from the catcher. This was followed up by rough play from freshman Brendan Lawson at first, where he let a routine infield pop-up drop. But, he then compounded it by throwing the ball to second base, which gave Myers the chance to cross home plate for a run.
The other run that the Orange squad would score came in the fourth inning. Standout outfielder Ty Evans led the inning off with a double. Then, USF transfer Bobby Boser trailed him with another double to bring him in and tie the game at 2-2.
This forced the game into extra innings.
The Orange Finish Off the Comeback
For the final two innings, it was another pair of newcomers on the mound. For the Orange, they brought in Sante Fe College transfer Matthew Jenkins and the Blue called in freshman McCall Biemiller.
Both would hang zeros on the board in the fifth to push it one more inning. Unfortunately for Biemiller, he couldn’t replicate that effort in the sixth.
After initially walking Boser, he eventually found his way to third base with one out. And, just one batter later, Hayden Yost would bring him home despite Jones nearly making a diving play in the outfield to save his pitcher. This run made it 3-2 in favor of the Orange Team.
As for Jenkins, he finished the sixth without allowing a run, although he made it pretty interesting. He started by getting the first two batters out. However, he would surrender a single to Lawson and walk the two batters after that to load the bases with two outs. But he did manage to end it off in style with a strikeout.
Up Next
There is one final scrimmage that will take place tomorrow. Sunday will begin with an 11:00 am stretch followed by the scrimmage starting around 1:30 pm.
All scrimmages are open to the public at Condron Family Ballpark with free admission.