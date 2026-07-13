Where Florida Gators Baseball's 2026 Recruiting Class Stands After MLB Draft

Despite multiple commits listed among the MLB’s top 250 draft prospects, the Florida Gators’ star-studded 2026 recruiting class walks away nearly unscathed following the conclusion of the 2026 MLB Draft over the weekend.

Florida has six top-100 commits in its 2026 class, five of whom look to be heading to campus this fall, according to Perfect Game. The only pledge not expected to make it to Gainesville is outfielder/shortstop Kevin Roberts Jr, with the Baltimore Orioles selecting him in the Fourth Round.

Leading the charge for those teaming up with the Gators is outfielder Brady Harris. Harris ranks as Perfect Game’s No. 30 overall prospect and No. 7 outfielder. Additionally, MLB.com had him as their No. 163 overall prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Harris has already reaffirmed his commitment to the Gators, posting his intentions on social media to make it to campus.

Righty Brady Snow is another highly talented prospect who could have heard his name called within the first 10 rounds in the MLB Draft. Luckily for the Gators, they escaped that possibility. Snow is considered the No. 59 overall prospect and No. 10 right-handed pitcher in the 2026 class by Perfect Game. He also was tabbed as the No. 169 overall prospect in the draft by MLB.com.

The last two top-100 prospects in this group are outfielder Braylen Montgomery and shortstop Keaton Neal.

Montgomery was a late addition to the class, flipping his commitment from Oklahoma to Florida after the Gators pried Todd Butler away from the Sooners. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound prospect is ranked as the 91st overall prospect and 18th outfielder in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game.

Lastly, Neal has been a longtime member of the Gators' 2026 recruiting class. He committed to the Gators back in August of 2024. Perfect Game rated him as the No. 96 overall prospect and No. 32 shortstop in the 2026 cycle.

Six other recruits are also part of the Gators' class. Outfielder Lorenzo Laurel, left-handed pitcher Carter Cox, left-handed pitcher Tyler Ellis, right-handed pitcher Ethan Wheeler, catcher Luke Labbe and second baseman Brandon Heller round out the rest of the group.

One prospect who recently backed off his pledge to the Gators was shortstop Brandon Lorenzo, who has seemingly switched his pledge to FIU, according to his Instagram bio.

Nonetheless, the Gators have a strong stable of young prospects joining for this next season.

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