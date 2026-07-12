Gators 2026 Signee Kevin Roberts Jr. Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

The Florida Gators saw their first commit selected in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday, with the Baltimore Orioles selecting Jackson Prep (Miss.) outfielder Kevin Roberts Jr. in the Fourth Round with the 110th overall pick.

The approximate slot value for pick No. 110 is $711,800, making it unlikely he makes it to Florida.

MLB.com had Roberts Jr. as its No. 136 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class. Additionally, he was rated as the No. 19 overall prospect nationally and the No. 8 shortstop in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game.

With the 110th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected Kevin Roberts Jr. from Jackson Prep School (MS).



Welcome to #Birdland, Kevin! pic.twitter.com/bhANVDC8Cd — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) July 11, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound shortstop outfielder had a .371 career batting average, 19 home runs, 102 RBI and 25 doubles across four seasons with Jackson Prep (Miss.). Additionally, he hit .396 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 34 RBI as a senior.

He was the third Gator player or commit to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. The highest Gator drafted was right-hander Liam Peterson, who went to the Cleveland Guardians at pick No. 19. Outfielder Kyle Jones also went to the Milwaukee Brewers at pick No. 102. Shortly after him, right-hander Russ Sandefer was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers at pick No. 132.

Roberts Jr. is one of three Gator commits who entered the 2026 MLB Draft as a top 250 draft prospect. The other two are Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) outfielder Brady Harris and American Heritage Plantation (Fla.) right-hander Brady Snow.

Florida also has two more players who could go in the draft. Outside of Peterson, Sandefer and Jones, right-hander Luke McNeillie and infielder Ethan Surowiec are the names to monitor.

Nonetheless, Florida still could have a strong incoming recruiting and transfer class for next season, barring any surprises.

From the high school ranks, left-hander Colin White, Perfect Games' No. 88 overall prospect in the 2026 class, outfielder Braylen Montgomery, Perfect Games' No. 91 overall prospect, and shortstop Keaton Neal, Perfect Games' No. 96 overall prospect, are all players that could make it to campus as well.

As for the incoming transfer class for Florida, it is headlined by former Oregon State southpaw Trey Morris and JUCO standout infielder Caden Davidson.

Other notable additions from the Gators this summer are Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel, Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson and Jacksonville State right-hander Maddox McDougall.

Florida has also re-signed four important players from last year's roster. Friday starter and right-hander Aidan King, infielder Brendan Lawson and righty relievers Jackson Barberi and Joshua Whritenour have all committed themselves to another year in Gainesville. Surowiec also re-signed and will return to Florida should he decide to continue his collegiate career.

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