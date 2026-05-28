Who Will Be the Florida Gators' Starting Pitcher Against Rider?

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators begin play in the Gainesville Regional on Friday against Rider and will rest its two best arms.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan on Thursday announced that usual Sunday starter Russell Sandefer will get the start as Florida saves Aidan King and Liam Peterson for Saturday and Sunday.

Sandefer, who exited last week’s SEC Tournament loss to Georgia after getting hit by a ball on his right arm, is available after X-rays came back negative. O'Sullivan previously revealed during an in-game interview against the Bulldogs that Sandefer was expected to be available for the regional round.

“I watched his pen on Tuesday and he looked really crisp,” O’Sullivan said. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to pitch him tomorrow afternoon.”

Russell Sandefer exited Florida's loss to Georgia with an arm injury but will start the Gators' game against Rider. | Courtesy of UAA Communications

Sandefer exited the loss to Georgia in the second inning but was praised by O'Sullivan for his performance, who said that was "as good an inning and a half that he's thrown all year long." The UCF transfer has posted a 4.38 ERA across 17 appearances (11 stars) with 55 strikeouts in 51 ⅓ innings.

O’Sullivan did not confirm if King, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, or Peterson would start on Saturday, saying it "depends on the matchup" and the circumstances. A loss to Rider on Friday would put Florida in an elimination game on Saturday against the loser of the Miami-Troy game.

Meanwhile, Rider is set to start righty PJ Craig, who was named the MAAC Tournament MVP after a pair of stellar starts. He threw a 104-pitch complete game on Thursday with six strikeouts against two earned runs before adding 83 pitches across seven scoreless innings in Saturday’s title win.

Craig (9-3) has a 3.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts across 95 ⅔ innings.

Rider also heavily relied on lefty reliever Christian Aiello, who recorded seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of relief across two appearances in the MAAC Tournament.

"Really remarkable weekend for them to rely on those two arms and throw as many pitches as he did," O'Sullivan said. "So congrats to them."

First pitch at Condron Ballpark between the Gators and the Broncs is at 1 p.m. ET, with streaming coverage on SEC Network+. The winner faces either No. 2 Miami or No. 3 Troy on Saturday in Game Four, while the loser faces elimination in Game Three. Start times and television assignments for Saturday's games will be revealed at a later time.

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