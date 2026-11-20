The No. 1 Florida Gators ended their Players Era 8 mid-season tournament on the right foot Thursday, beating the West Virginia Mountaineers in the third-place game, 85-72. It was not the cleanest contest for the Gators, but contributions from up and down the lineup propelled them to the top.

Here are three takeaways from Florida's final victory in Las Vegas.

Bench Shows its Depth

Florida’s bench had its number called early and often on Thursday against West Virginia. Starting point guard Boogie Fland missed the game with an injury. It didn't help that Rueben Chinyelu struggled to defend without fouling. With Fland's injury and Chinyelu's struggles, freshman big man Jones Lay and sophomore Alex Lloyd earned more minutes off the bench.

Lay and Lloyd did not disappoint, though, providing impactful minutes for the Gators.

The former, despite playing 10 total minutes this season, played a career-high 18 minutes against West Virginia. He grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, including two on offense, and scored three points. He also had one block and one steal.

His effort against the Mountaineers had Gators head coach Todd Golden raving after the game.

“Not only did he hold his own, but I thought he excelled. I thought he played very well,” Golden said. “We brought him to Florida for a reason. We believe in him. We think he's a really good player, and we think he's going to continue to grow into one.”

Lloyd made his presence felt more so on offense. The sophomore added eight points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes. He also helped close out the game from the free-throw line, making two from the stripe with under a minute to go.

3-Point Offense Was the Difference Again

Florida's offense continued its strong shooting performances at the Players Era 8 tournament in the third-place game. It shot 58% from the field and 78% from the line.

However, the 3-point efficiency also played a key role in beating the Mountaineers. The Gators shot 50% from three on 22 attempts on Thursday. Four Gators made at least one 3-pointer, with three making at least three.

“Yeah, it's great, and I think this week shows that we can be a 3-point shooting team, but once we get that front court – we have the best front court of the nation – once we get that clicking, add the 3-pointers that we're making, it’s going to be unstoppable,” Haugh said on the team’s 3-point shooting.

Star forward Thomas Haugh shot a team-high 4-for-5 from deep. Denzel Aberdeen and Urban Klavzar also impacted the game from the perimeter, shooting 3-for-5 and 3-for-6, respectively. Alex Condon made one of his two threes, extending his 3-point streak to three games.

Turnovers, Fouls Nearly Cost Florida the Game

Turnovers and fouls have plagued the Gators in Las Vegas, and those same problems showed up against the Mountaineers in the third-place game. Both made Thursday's game closer than it should've been.

Six players committed at least two turnovers against the Mountaineers. Additionally, three players committed at least three turnovers. Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu committed three, while Aberdeen, Klavzar and Lay turned the ball over twice. The Mountaineers scored 22 points from these turnovers, a number the Gators' head coach won't like.

Then, the Gators were whistled for 18 fouls, which didn't help either. Chinyelu fouled out with just over six minutes remaining. Aberdeen and Haugh were called for three fouls each. Those 18 fouls gifted West Virginia 17 points.

Next Up for the Gators

The Gators head home for what should be a tune-up against Milwaukee on Tuesday, November 24th at 7:00 p.m. EST before taking Thanksgiving off. They'll return on the following Tuesday, December 1st to take on the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils in the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge.