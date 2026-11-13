What Todd Golden Said About Florida's 2027 Recruiting Class

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As the top-ranked Florida Gators chase the program's second national title in three years, attention this week was also on its 2027 high school recruiting class. Florida announced the signing of two recruits this week in Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy four-star forward Kamsi Awaka and Washington, D.C., Sidwell Friends four-star forward Ian Condon.

Awaka (6-10) headlines Florida's class as a consensus top-50 national recruit, with a highest ranking of 32nd by Rivals, and a consensus top-10 center, with a highest ranking of sixth by Rivals. With Rueben Chinyelu expected to leave the program after this season, Awaka is expected to fill his role as a dominant force down low.

Awaka first committed on Oct. 8 over the likes of Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State and UConn.

"Kamsi is another great addition to our program here in Gainesville," head coach Todd Golden said on Friday after Awaka signed. "He's a very skilled, big frontcourt player who plays with a tenacious mentality every time he steps on the floor. He will help us continue to maintain our program's current identity."

got a good one 🐊 pic.twitter.com/uCFk7MileF — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 13, 2026

Condon (6-7) committed to Florida on Sept. 29, becoming the Gators' first commit of the class. Described as a player who blends "strength, skill and motor" in his official signing announcement, Condon ranks as D.C.'s No. 1 recruit in 2027 (247, ESPN) and a top-100 national prospect (79th, 247Sports).

Despite his name, he is not related to current Florida forward Alex Condon. He signed on Thursday.

"We are elated to add Ian to our basketball program," Golden said. "He is an outstanding young man who exemplifies many winning qualities both on and off the floor. He's a tireless worker, a great student, and a heck of a basketball player. His toughness, grit, and skill will be welcomed in our program!"

new to the 3️⃣5️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XM1HRpQ2Jc — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 11, 2026

With its two signees, Florida's 2027 recruiting class ranks 21st nationally and sixth in the SEC in the Rivals Industry Ranking. However, with players such as the aforementioned Chinyelu and Condon, as well as Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen, Urban Klavzar and Boogie Fland possibly gone, the Gators could be heavy hitters once the NCAA Transfer Portal opens at the end of the season. All but Aberdeen have at least another year of eligibility after the NCAA's five-for-five rule went into effect.

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