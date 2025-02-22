Alex Condon a 'Game Time Decision' for LSU Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ahead of the No. 2 Florida Gators' Saturday road matchup at LSU, forward/center Alex Condon is a game time decision, according to the team's pregame availability report.
Condon has miss all of the last two games for the Gators after suffering a low ankle sprain 30 seconds into the team's win over Mississippi State on Feb. 11. He was upgraded to "questionable" on Friday's availability report with head coach Todd Golden saying that he could return for Saturday's game.
"He's moving around really, really well," Golden said Friday. "Tomorrow night's not out of the question. I think it's probably more of a longer shot, but it's definitely not of the question."
Despite the possibility of Condon returning, the Gators still won't be at full capacity as Sam Alexis will not play, Golden previously announced. Although his injury has not been disclosed, Alexis was seen donning a boot on his left foot in each of the Gators' last two games.
"Sam's a little further behind," Golden said. "He'll be out tomorrow night .With that being said, he's still progressing, which is great, but Condo is ahead of Sam right now."
In Condon's place, the Gators have relied on sophomore forward Thomas Haugh in an elevated role. In the three games he's replaced Condon, including the Mississippi State game, Haugh is averaging 14.3 points, seven rebounds, 4.3 assists, and one block a game.
Additionally, center Micah Handlogten has returned to help boost depth behind starting center Rueben Chinyelu after initially planning to medically redshirt this season.
Tipoff for the Gators' road matchup at LSU is at 6 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.