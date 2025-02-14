REPORT: Gators Micah Handlogten is Returning to the Court
Gainesville, Fla. – Florida Gators men’s basketball received a significant boost to their roster on Friday. Center Micah Handlogten is returning to the court, On3’s Zach Abolverdi reported on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“I’m back,” Handlogten told the media on Friday.
Handlogten initially planned to sit out this entire year due to an ankle injury he sustained in last year’s SEC tournament against Auburn. However, his rehab has progressed quicker than expected.
Because of this, he toyed with the idea of returning earlier this season, specifically against the Georgia Bulldogs in January. The 7-foot-1, 235-pound big man was cleared for practice and was a full participant in them leading up to the contest against the Bulldogs. However, he changed his mind at the last second, opting to stick with his decision to medical redshirt.
“I think he was really excited about the possibility of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it,” Florida head coach Todd Golden said after the win over Georgia. “....we would love to him out there but at the same time we understand the injury was really severe, and it’s gonna be his decision on when he comes back.”
That decision has changed again and he’ll join his teammates on the hardwood for the rest of the season.
It is great timing for Golden as well. Florida just recently saw star big man Alex Condon go down injured, sustaining a low ankle sprain against Mississippi State this past week. Handlogten will reinforce the front court alongside Rueben Chinyelu, Sam Alexis and Thomas Haugh.
Florida’s next game is on Saturday. The Gators will be taking on South Carolina, who they already beat this season, at 8:30 p.m. Television coverage will be on SEC Network.