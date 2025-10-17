When Will Florida Gators Basketball Receive its Championship Rings?
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- During Wednesday's SEC Media Day, Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden revealed the team had not received its championship rings from last season's NCAA Tournament title.
"We don't have them yet. Supposed to be in the next couple of weeks," Golden said on the SEC Network desk.
Now, the Gators have a date set for their ring ceremony with a special treat for all fans in attendence.
Florida will reveal their championship rings ahead of its Nov. 21 matchup against Merrimack with replica rings given out to every fan inside Exactech Arena, the university announced Friday.
The decision to include the fans is a clear one after the tremendous support given during last year's run to the program's third national title.
At Exactech Arena, which has a capacity of 10,500, the Gators averaged just over 10,000 fans, had over 10,500 fans eight times and surpassed 11,000 fans four times.
Even when the team was not in Gainesville, the fan base showed their support from afar. During the national championship, UF fans set an Exactech Arena attendance record across both paid and non-paid events with 11,355 fans inside.
"I think the Gator fanbase is an awesome one," junior big Alex Condon said. "We are really lucky to have all the fan support that we have with coming back to Gainesville and getting all the love that we get. We still go places and people show a lot of love. We are just really grateful for that."
While Florida will celebrate last year's title, it won't dictate what happens this season.
Golden has emphasized not putting focus on repeating, mostly due to the many new faces on the team. Instead, the group is focusing on making a run in the NCAA Tournament.
“I want the guys that were here to take pride in defending and doing everything they can to get us back there, but on a holistic approach with this team, it wouldn't be fair to the new guys to be pouring into that all the way," Golden said. "We got a lot of steps to go before we get back there. So I'm not trying to put that -- pressure might not be the right word -- but that expectation on them right now.”
Florida opens the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona. The Gators, ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll, will play its first home game of the season on Nov. 6 against North Florida.