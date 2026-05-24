What SEC Head Coaches Said About the Gators Baseball Team

The Florida Gators baseball team had a disappointing exit in the SEC Tournament on Saturday but appears poised to hold on to the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would give them hosting duties in the Super Regional should they advance past regional play.

A large part of that confidence, in addition to Florida's impressive resumé, comes from the Gators' performance in the SEC Tournament. Florida downed Vanderbilt, 8-3, on Wednesday before throttling national-seeded Alabama, 13-3, in eight innings.

While Florida ultimately fell to Georgia, 8-7, the Gators held a significant lead before a rain delay halted the momentum, which the Bulldogs took full advantage of.

Florida's play during the tournament garnered significant praise from other coaches around the league. Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin went as far as to call Florida a College World Series team.

"Listen, I'm not putting anything on them, but to me that looks like an Omaha team," he said. "If they're able to stay at home, even if they're not, I would not want to see them in my ballpark. That's a good team. That was a really good team. We would have had to play a whole lot cleaner to win that baseball game."

The Florida Gators run-ruled Alabama, 13-3, in Thursday's SEC Tournament Quarterfinals. | Courtesy of UAA Communications

Alabama's Rob Vaughn praised Florida pitcher Liam Peterson and called him a "big-leaguer," while also emphasizing the Gators' ability to play great baseball at the right times. He called it the "Kevin O'Sullivan factor," and also explained that Florida being healthy for the first time this season could not come at a more important time.

"I think they're healthy. I think they're confident," he said. "I think they're playing good baseball, just like we are, and I think that team's going to be really dangerous when the postseason kind of rolls around to the NCAA Tournament."

As it stands, D1Baseball and Baseball America both have the Gators landing as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and earning their first regional hosting duties since 2023. Should the Gators advance, they would also host their first Super Regional since that same 2023 season.

"I know a lot of people asked if we should be a top 8 national seed. My answer every year is the same thing. It's out of my hands. It's in the committee's hands," O'Sullivan said. "I do think that we are one of the top 8 teams in the country, but it's not my decision to make."

Regional hosts will be revealed on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., with the full NCAA Tournament field revealed on Monday at noon.

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