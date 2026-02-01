Despite G League Bediako, it's Business as Usual for Gators Ahead of Bama Bout

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden has not minced words when discussing the controversy surrounding Alabama adding former player Charles Bediako, who spent multiple years in the NBA G League, to its roster.

"We’re gonna beat them anyways. If he plays, we’ll beat them anyways,” Golden said during an appearance on Gator Talk last week.

Bediako's return to the Crimson Tide after multiple seasons in the G League came with considerable controversy considering his signing of an NBA contract, which has traditionally ended any chance for players to return to college. As a result, Bediako turned to the courts, which granted him a temporary restraining order to return to the floor. In two games, he is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

"He’s by far their most athletic big and will be very capable at rim rolling and catching lobs," Golden said. "And on the defensive end, he's their best rim protector, so he gives them a huge lift in that regard compared to what they were about a week and a half ago.”

Alabama center Charles Bediako is averaging 13.5 points in two games played this season. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reactions have been negative outside of Tuscaloosa, especially since the judge who granted the TRO is an Alabama donor. That judge his since recused themselves from the ongoing legal battle.

"It’s definitely not right," forward Thomas Haugh said.

The issue has also raised another debate about the difference between G League players and international players who come to the United States to play college ball. It has been the main argument from Alabama head coach Nate Oats, who sees no difference between Bediako and players such as Florida's Urban Klavzar, who played in Spain's second division before coming to Gainesville.

"No that’s stupid," Haugh said. "They didn’t play in college. This dude literally was at college, left, and then came back. But I don’t know. We’ll play them with, play them without him. It doesn’t matter. "

Nonetheless, Bediako will be playing on Sunday as Florida looks to win its fifth-straight over the Crimson Tide while Alabama looks get back in the hunt for an SEC title. As a result, both teams are trying to treat the matchup as business as usual, not letting the outside noise affect the actual game.

Golden said he stands by his words, but that those statements should not be taken out of the context of a coach being confident in his team.

"I think it would be a really strange and unconfident place to be in, if a team adds one guy and you're like, holy crap, we can't beat these guys," he said. "... I guarantee you, if you ask Nate Oats, if you call them and you're like, 'Hey dude, do you think you're gonna beat Florida on Sunday? Yeah, we're going to go beat those guys.' So, I don't think Alabama needs bulletin board material. They're a good program."

Tip-off between Florida and Alabama is at 1 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

