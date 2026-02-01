How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The 19th-ranked Florida Gators men's basketball team on Sunday plays host to SEC foe and 23rd-ranked Alabama, marking the program's fourth matchup against a ranked SEC opponent this season.

Winners of the last four matchups against the Crimson Tide, two of which came in the SEC Tournament, the Gators are riding high in the series. This year's matchup may be the most compelling, though, in the wake of Alabama's Charles Bediako returning to the team after a stint in the NBA G League.

As Bediako controversially used the courts to return to Alabama despite playing three professional seasons, Golden has not minced words about the situation leading into Sunday's game.

“The reality is, and I don't agree with it, I don't think he should be playing, but I also don't necessarily fault Nate Oats because this is a very competitive space, and it's our job to win games and do everything we can to be the best program in our specific league," he said last week. "They were able to finagle it where they got a judge in Alabama that’s actually a donor in Alabama to write a temporary restraining order to allow this guy to play games at Alabama."

Then came a viral quote during a radio appearance with UF play-by-play broadcaster Sean Kelley.

"We’re gonna beat them anyways. If he plays, we’ll beat them anyways,” Golden said.

Bediako, who last played against the Gators in Golden's first season, will be suiting up on Sunday with the Crimson Tide, which hopes the 7-footer can help stifle the nation's best rebounding team. Florida, meanwhile, will look to overcome the noise surrounding their opponent and win its fourth ranked SEC matchup of the season.

"I don't think Alabama needs bulletin board material. They're a good program. They're used to winning in this league, and I'm confident in our team and our players," Golden said on Friday. "So, I think it's one of those things that has taken on some steam. But when you peel back on it and it's like, oh, the coach thinks that they're going to win in that game. Like, it's really not that crazy of a comment, but we'll see."

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Crimson Tide, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 19 Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC) vs. No. 23 Alabama (14-6, 4-3SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. 1 p.m.

Watch: ABC

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech

Analysts: Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 175.5 points.

Series History: Alabama leads the series, 77-74, all-time, but the Gators are riding a four-game winning streak against the Crimson Tide. Florida has won both regular season matchups and two other matchups against Alabama in the SEC Tournament, including a 104-82 thumping in the tournament semifinal.

