Dick Vitale Has High Tournament Expectations for Florida Gators
The Florida Gators continue to get some high favorability from some big names ahead of March Madness. This time, it's Dick Vitale. He has the Gators going all the way to the championsip game in San Antonio, Texas April 7.
He has them going all the way before falling to fellow one seed Duke in what he thinks will be an all-timer.
"Two heavyweights collide in a matchup for the ages," Vitale said. "Florida battles, but the Blue Devils' size and speed put them over the top. Duke is cutting down the nets, baby!"
Vitale has three of the four one seeds reaching the Final Four: Florida, Duke and Houston. Second seed Michigan State. He has one-seed Auburn losing to Michigan in the Sweet 16. The Spartans then take out the Wolverines in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.
En route to the championship game, Florida will take down two notable schools. One is the reigning back-to-back champs, UConn. They became the first team since the Gators in 2006 and 2007 to win back-to-back and Florida will deny them the chance to outdo them with a threepeat. The Gators also have previous tournament history against the Huskies that would be avenged. In 2014, Florida lost to UConn in the Final Four.
The Gators then would beat Michigan State in the Final Four. For those who aren't longtime fans, it should be noted there is some history here too. The Spartans beat Florida in the 2000 championship game - Florida's first time reaching it.
So a lot of historically relevant matchups have been tabbed en route to a trip to the championship.
Along with Vitale picking the Gators as the runner-up, the entire College Gameday crew took it a step further. They have the Gators winning it all. They saw what went down in Nashville and the consensus was determined.
The Gators match to a national championship begins Friday, March 21, at 6:50 p.m. when they take on No. 16 Norfolk State. The bout will be held in Raleigh, NC.
All they have to do is prove a single pick of Vitale's wrong and they are the National Champions.