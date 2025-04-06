Fans Playing Their Part in Gators Run to National Championship
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – It’s been a terrific season for the Florida Gators men’s basketball team. They’ve won the most games since the 2013-14 season, made it to the National Championship game for the first time since 2006-07 and taken home the SEC Tournament title for the first time since 2013-14.
They weren’t able to do this alone, though. While they may not have the jersey on or be able to walk onto the court, the fans of the Gators have also been an integral part in wins this season.
“Winning the SEC title tournament championship, ever since then, really before that, but that was really when the support started coming in waves,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “It’s been awesome, man.”
The Gator Nation has had great showings in almost all home games this season, selling out the home games against Stetson, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Golden also spoke for both his staff and players, saying that they appreciate the fan support throughout the season and as of late.
As for what it means to the players specifically, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard shared their admiration for the fans for their ongoing support.
“Just a great feeling to go out there and win games, having Gator Nation supporting us,” Clayton Jr. said.
Richard felt the fan were key to the success.
“Yeah, it's been huge. It makes a difference,” Richard said. “Our fans have been great all year. Just seeing how much they've supported us, how much they’ve impacted the team, it’s been great and special to be a part of.”
As a reward for their season-long support throughout the campaign, the Gators will be using the Stephen C. O’Connell Center as a watch party for their National Championship contest against Houston.
The National Championship game will tip at 8:50 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.