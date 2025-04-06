UF to Host Championship Watch Party
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators celebrated heading to the national championship game for the first time since 2007, their home floor at Exactech Arena sat empty and quiet. When they take the court Monday for a shot at its third national championship in program history, that will no longer be the case.
Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, the doors to the Gators' home floor will open for anyone interested in watching Florida compete for a national title. While the game is being played over 1,000 miles away, Gators fans can enjoy the same entertainment they would if it was any other home game.
Free of charge, fans will be allowed to fill the seats of the stadium until full. Concessions will be open, and the UF Dazzlers and cheerleaders will perform. No entry will be allowed after the start of the second half.
During the season, the talented Florida team consistently filled their stadium. Gators home basketball games averaged 10,039 fans in attendance, just 94 less fans than the O'Connell Center has seats.
“I mean, it's an incredible homecourt advantage. I think our fans have been fantastic supporting us," head coach Todd Golden said about the crowds earlier in the season. "You know, as amazing as it was tonight, you know, when you sell out a game like Stetson a couple weeks ago on a weekend of a break with no students around on Sunday, I think it was, I was like, man, like, alright, these fans really have our back, you know, they've done a great job supporting us all year, and we knew what tonight was going to be."
With the doors open for all, it is a fun chance to watch the Gators look to etch their season into the record books at the court where it first started.
Gates one and three will be open around two hours before the 8:50 p.m. ET scheduled tip-off against Houston.