Florida Basketball Set to Host Pair of 5-Stars for Weekend Visit, Per Reports

Significant high school recruiting news was released on Tuesday, with the Florida Gators hosting Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep five-star point guard Beckham Black and Coatesville (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller this weekend for official visits, according to 247 Sports’ Graham Hall.

Beckham Black, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the class of 2027 and the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, will join Hiller in officially visiting the Gators this weekend, according to @JonRothstein.



READ: https://t.co/CkFNOBF4Mr https://t.co/Bzo6Q5fP5R pic.twitter.com/IUJK7radfO — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) September 1, 2026

Black is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, and measures in at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. He is also the brother of Orlando Magic point guard Anthony Black. Black averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a junior.

He holds offers from many of the top schools in the country, including Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas. However, he has yet to receive an offer from Florida. That could change this weekend, though.

247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein raved about Black and his overall talent at point guard.

“Black is one of the highest-floor point guard prospects we’ve seen in several years,” Finkelstein wrote. “He has a uniquely wide overlap of assets with positional size, innate competitiveness, poise, confidence, consistently developing skill, and an instinctive feel for the game. He can not only blend scoring and passing, but tailor them to his environment.”

Finkelstein added that when his attributes are all put together, “he has arguably the most reliable and well-rounded game in high school basketball.”

As for Hiller, he is entering his junior season as the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 small forward in the 2028 cycle by 247Sports. He is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward.

Hiller had a standout 2025-26 season, being named the Gatorade 2025-26 Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Gatorade honored him with this award after he averaged 23.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

One major obstacle in this recruitment for the Gators is the Duke Blue Devils. Hiller has scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils, and they have been viewed as the team to beat for the five-star prospect for some time.

The Gators have something that the Blue Devils do not, though. While it is a different sport, Florida has earned a commitment from his older brother, Coatesville (Pa.) five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller. It is unclear if that is enough to sway the odds in their favor, but that cannot hurt.

Additionally, Maxwell is expected in Gainesville this weekend when Colton visits, which could supply the Gators with a major boost in the race.

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