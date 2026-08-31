Which Former Gators Made NFL 53-Man Rosters?

Teams across the NFL have announced their starting 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season opening, and the Florida Gators saw plenty of its former players included.

Across the league's 32 teams, Florida saw 48 players named on 20 rosters, including a group that will begin the season on the injured reserve. Additionally, more Gators could join rosters across the league as teams begin to piece together their practice squad.

Also of note, Florida will see nine players from last year's roster enter their rookie season on a 53-man roster. The Gators saw seven players — one in each round for the first time in program history — selected, while three others signed undrafted free agent deals.

For now, here is a list of the former Gators currently listed on rosters to begin the 2026 season, as well as some notable cuts involving former Florida players.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Jacoby Brissett (2011-12)

DL Zach Carter (2017-21) - IR/Return

Atlanta Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (2018-20)

OL Jawaan Taylor (2016-18)

DL Gervon Dexter Sr. (2020-22)

CB CJ Henderson (2017-19)

Buffalo Bills

OL O'Cyrus Torrence (2022)

S CJ Gardner-Johnson (2016-18)

P Tommy Doman Jr. (2025)

Carolina Panthers

RB Trevor Etienne (2022-23) - IR/Return

TE Feleipe Franks (2016-19)

OL Stone Forsythe (2016-20)

DL Cam Jackson (2023-24)

OLB Princely Umanmielen (2020-23)

Notable cuts: QB Kyle Trask (2016-20)

Cincinnati Bengals

DL TJ Slaton Jr. (2017-20)

K Evan McPherson (2018-20)

Cleveland Browns

OL Austin Barber (2021-25)

DB Donovan McMillon (2021-22)

Notable cuts: DL Tyreak Sapp (2021-25)

Dallas Cowboys

RB Malik Davis (2017-21)

DL Jonathan Bullard (2012-15)

LB Shemar James (2022-24)

DB Devin Moore (2022-25) - IR

Notable cuts: DB Trikweze Bridges (2024)

Denver Broncos

P Jeremy Crawshaw (2020-24)

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

QB Graham Mertz (2023-24) - Season-ending IR, does not count towards Houston's 53-man roster

OL Trent Brown (2013-14)

Indianapolis Colts

QB Anthony Richardson Sr. (2020-22)

OL Jalen Farmer (2022-23)

DL George Gumbs Jr. (2024-25)

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB Ventrell Miller (2017-22)

Notable cuts: LB Amari Burney (2018-22)

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

WR Caleb Douglas (2022-23)

CB Jason Marshall Jr. (2021-24)

Notable cuts: DB Marco Wilson (2017-20)

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

OL Fred Johnson (2015-18)

LB Jonathan Greenard (2019)

LS Rocco Underwood (2021-25)

Notable cuts: RB Dameon Pierce (2018-21)

San Francisco 49ers

WR Demarcus Robinson (2013-15)

K Eddy Pineiro (2016-17)

Seattle Seahawks

LB Dante Fowler Jr. (2012-14)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Alez Anzalone (2013-16)

Notable cuts: Edge Jack Pyburn (2022-24)

Tennessee Titans

WR Chimere Dike (2024)

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (2024)

P Tommy Townsend (2016-19)

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