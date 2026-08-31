Which Former Gators Made NFL 53-Man Rosters?
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Teams across the NFL have announced their starting 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season opening, and the Florida Gators saw plenty of its former players included.
Across the league's 32 teams, Florida saw 48 players named on 20 rosters, including a group that will begin the season on the injured reserve. Additionally, more Gators could join rosters across the league as teams begin to piece together their practice squad.
Also of note, Florida will see nine players from last year's roster enter their rookie season on a 53-man roster. The Gators saw seven players — one in each round for the first time in program history — selected, while three others signed undrafted free agent deals.
For now, here is a list of the former Gators currently listed on rosters to begin the 2026 season, as well as some notable cuts involving former Florida players.
Arizona Cardinals
- QB Jacoby Brissett (2011-12)
- DL Zach Carter (2017-21) - IR/Return
Atlanta Falcons
- TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (2018-20)
- OL Jawaan Taylor (2016-18)
- DL Gervon Dexter Sr. (2020-22)
- CB CJ Henderson (2017-19)
Buffalo Bills
- OL O'Cyrus Torrence (2022)
- S CJ Gardner-Johnson (2016-18)
- P Tommy Doman Jr. (2025)
Carolina Panthers
- RB Trevor Etienne (2022-23) - IR/Return
- TE Feleipe Franks (2016-19)
- OL Stone Forsythe (2016-20)
- DL Cam Jackson (2023-24)
- OLB Princely Umanmielen (2020-23)
Notable cuts: QB Kyle Trask (2016-20)
Cincinnati Bengals
- DL TJ Slaton Jr. (2017-20)
- K Evan McPherson (2018-20)
Cleveland Browns
- OL Austin Barber (2021-25)
- DB Donovan McMillon (2021-22)
Notable cuts: DL Tyreak Sapp (2021-25)
Dallas Cowboys
- RB Malik Davis (2017-21)
- DL Jonathan Bullard (2012-15)
- LB Shemar James (2022-24)
- DB Devin Moore (2022-25) - IR
Notable cuts: DB Trikweze Bridges (2024)
Denver Broncos
- P Jeremy Crawshaw (2020-24)
Green Bay Packers
- WR J. Michael Sturdivant (2025)
- Edge Brenton Cox Jr. (2019-22)
- DL Chris McClellan (2022-23)
- LB Ty'Ron Hopper (2019-21)
- K Trey Smack (2022-25)
Houston Texans
- QB Graham Mertz (2023-24) - Season-ending IR, does not count towards Houston's 53-man roster
- OL Trent Brown (2013-14)
Indianapolis Colts
- QB Anthony Richardson Sr. (2020-22)
- OL Jalen Farmer (2022-23)
- DL George Gumbs Jr. (2024-25)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- LB Ventrell Miller (2017-22)
Notable cuts: LB Amari Burney (2018-22)
Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins
- WR Caleb Douglas (2022-23)
- CB Jason Marshall Jr. (2021-24)
Notable cuts: DB Marco Wilson (2017-20)
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
- OL Fred Johnson (2015-18)
- LB Jonathan Greenard (2019)
- LS Rocco Underwood (2021-25)
Notable cuts: RB Dameon Pierce (2018-21)
San Francisco 49ers
- WR Demarcus Robinson (2013-15)
- K Eddy Pineiro (2016-17)
Seattle Seahawks
- LB Dante Fowler Jr. (2012-14)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- LB Alez Anzalone (2013-16)
Notable cuts: Edge Jack Pyburn (2022-24)
Tennessee Titans
- WR Chimere Dike (2024)
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (2024)
- P Tommy Townsend (2016-19)
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25