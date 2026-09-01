Gators Predicted to Land 4-Star Top-100 WR in 2028 Recruiting Class

With the Florida Gators' 2027 recruiting class — which currently has 25 commits — close to being finalized, the attention on the 2028 recruiting class continues to grow.

And while that class is just entering its junior year of high school and is well over a year away from signing, the Gators are already making strong impressions on the group. This includes Venice (Fla.) four-star receiver Tyree Mannings Jr., who received a prediction from On3/Rivals' Corey Bender on Monday to commit to Florida.

Mannings Jr. (6-0, 170 pounds) also received a prediction to choose the Gators from On3/Rivals' Chad Simmons on Aug. 11. He is currently rated as a four-star by ESPN and 247 Sports and is a four-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking and in the 247 Sports Composite.

🚨BIG PLAY🚨Venice (FL) WR Tyree Mannings with the insane grab for TD‼️



Mannings is a 2028 recruit already holding offers from several SEC and ACC programs.



(Via @EvanMPLepak)



pic.twitter.com/C4hESjnxe1 — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) August 16, 2025

ESPN gives him the highest ranking with Mannings Jr. being the outlet's No. 46 overall recruit, No. 7 receiver and No. 7 prospect from Florida in its 2028 recruiting rankings. He has recorded over 1,500 yards receiving since the beginning of his sophomore season, which saw him break out with 84 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He caught eight passes for 80 yards in Venice's 42-40 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) on Aug. 21.

Last week, Mannings Jr. announced a top eight of Florida, Auburn, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. He is set to visit Florida on Oct. 10 and on Nov. 7 for the Gators' matchups against South Carolina and Oklahoma. Florida is one of two schools in Mannings Jr.'s top eight, alongside Auburn, that will receive multiple gameday visits from Mannings Jr.

He will notably visit Auburn on Sept. 19 when the Tigers host the Gators and on Oct. 24, when Florida has a bye week.

While Auburn will have opportunities to make a push, the Gators will remain the favorite for the time being

In addition to Mannings Jr., Florida holds predictions to land Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star corner Izayah Vickers, Lakeland (Fla.) four-star corner Dominick Harris-Payne, Blountstown (Fla.) four-star safety Cyion Smith and Sarasota (Fla.) three-star quarterback Hudson West.

The Gators' 2028 recruiting class is currently made up of one commit in Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star receiver Armani Strong, who committed over the summer on June 28.

Enjoy our content? Make Florida Gators on SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com