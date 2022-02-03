Former Gators PG Tre Mann Posts Career-High 29 Points for Thunder

Former Florida Gators guard standout Tre Mann produces in a big way to aid the Thunder to a six-point victory over Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday.

Mama, there goes that Mann.

On Wednesday night, former Florida Gators guard Tre Mann had a career outing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Scoring 29 points on 57% from the field and 75% from beyond the arc, Mann provided a complementary piece to Lu Dort’s 30 points to silence Luka Doncic’s 40-point night in overtime.

He fell one point short of his collegiate career-high 30 points he tallied against Tennessee in the SEC tournament last season.

Adding three assists and one block, Mann was +6 during his 41 minutes on the court, directly correlating to the 120-114 victory.

In July, Mann became the first NBA Draft pick out of the University of Florida since Erik Murphy in 2013. He was the first Gators guard to be selected since freshman sensation Bradley Beal went one and done in favor of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Highly regarded for his play as a pure scorer, Mann was picked 18th overall by OKC.

Mann, who has played 18.2 minutes per game off the bench for Mike Diagneualt’s unit this season, has showcased his ability to attack the basketball and create shots on the perimeter so far this season.

Despite sitting well below .500 on the head, the Thunder possesses a plethora of promising youngsters, including Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Josh Giddey, making it a crowded room for Mann to earn substantial time. He has averaged 7.8 points per game as a result.

However, Mann was thrust into the lineup due to Gilgeous-Alexander suffering an ankle injury against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 28 that will keep him out until after the All-Star break.

Mann provided a jolt of electricity against a Dallas Mavericks team that ranks No. 5 in the Western Conference. His continuous strides coming off the bench paid dividends in just his second career start.

The former Gators' leading scorer in the 2020-21 season, totaling 16 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest before Florida’s round of 32 loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament.

Excelling with the opportunity that comes with increased playing time, Mann blew past his previous career-high of 19 points he scored against the Lakers in mid-December, proving himself as another viable building block on the youthful roster in Oklahoma City.

